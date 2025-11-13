Breezeline Sets a New Benchmark for Connectivity Leadership: Launching Ultra-Fast 2.5 Gig Internet Service

QUINCY, Mass., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Breezeline, a leading internet, TV, phone and wireless service provider, has launched its fastest-ever internet tier, delivering a groundbreaking upload and download speed of up to 2.5 Gigabits per second. This new speed tier provides faster internet performance, elevating the customer experience for all high-demand activities, from remote work and learning to seamless video streaming and online gaming.

"This launch shows Breezeline is the right choice for speed and value," said Bart Nickerson, Chief Commercial Officer, Breezeline. "This ultra-fast 2.5 Gig internet speed, along with our recent expansion of fiber internet across five states, proves our commitment to providing customers with great connectivity at an affordable price point that truly meets the demands of today's digital life."

To deliver unmatched value and simplicity, Breezeline is offering new internet and mobile customers twelve months of free Breezeline Mobile service. This offer unlocks high-speed internet access, and reliable, nationwide mobile coverage at an outstanding price.

Breezeline's new 2.5 Gig speed tier and its mobile offer are available now in select markets in the following states: New Hampshire, Maryland, Massachusetts, West Virginia and Virginia. Customers can visit https://www.breezeline.com/internet to check availability and explore comprehensive bundles.

Breezeline is the eighth-largest cable operator in the United States. The company provides its residential and business customers with internet, TV, and phone services in 13 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia, as well as mobile service in most states in which it operates. Breezeline is a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications (TSX: CCA), which also has cable operations in Canada.

