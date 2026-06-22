Brent Leggs Unanimously Elected as the 11ᵗʰ President and CEO of the National Trust for Historic Preservation

Founder and executive director of the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund brings more than 20 years of heritage and cultural preservation expertise to the role.

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Trustees of the National Trust for Historic Preservation has unanimously elected Brent Leggs as the organization's 11th President and CEO, effective immediately. Leggs previously served as executive director of the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund (Action Fund), a division of the National Trust that he founded in 2017 through which he has raised more than $200 million to preserve historic places across the country. A native of Paducah, Kentucky, Leggs' appointment comes at a pivotal moment for historic preservation, as communities across the country grapple with how history is commemorated, protected, and shared.

"From his early days at the National Trust to his visionary leadership of the Action Fund, Brent has significantly contributed to our understanding of historic preservation," said Phoebe Tudor, chair of the National Trust for Historic Preservation's Board of Trustees. "As a national leader in preservation practice and academia, he has shown that preservation can honor history while also promoting community resilience, inclusion, and long-term sustainability. His efforts have elevated national discussions and inspired more people to engage in the mission of uplifting and honoring a more complete American narrative."

After more than 20 years with the organization, where he began his career as a graduate intern, Leggs succeeds Carol Quillen, who has served as the National Trust's President and CEO since January 2024. During her tenure, Quillen raised the organization's national visibility by strengthening relationships with communities and key stakeholders, and she shifted the public's perception of preservation—demonstrating its relevance and impact.

"I am deeply honored to lead the National Trust for Historic Preservation into its next chapter at such a consequential and inspiring time in our nation's history. Our work is not only about safeguarding important places but ensuring that every American can see themselves reflected in our shared cultural landscape," said Leggs. "I am grateful to Carol and to the National Trust's board of trustees for entrusting me with this responsibility. I am also thankful to the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund team for their unwavering support, and am excited to continue supporting their impact. The work ahead will require focus and resolve, and offers an extraordinary opportunity for our organization to be innovative and deepen public understanding around the vital role historic preservation plays in telling an expansive American story, supporting environmental resilience, and fostering economic development."

"Personally, and on behalf of the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund's National Advisory Council, of which I'm a co-chair, I am thrilled to support Brent's transition into this new leadership role," said Darren Walker, president and CEO of Anonymous Content. "He has built an incredibly impactful team at the Action Fund, forging it into the largest preservation resource of its kind in the country, and I am confident in his ability to bring that same innovation and mission-driven focus to a broader scale at the helm of the National Trust."

The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund will continue operating as a division of the National Trust, advancing the preservation of Black American historic sites under the leadership of senior members of the current Action Fund team.

To access a video address and welcome letter from Brent Leggs click here.

Contact: Meredith Beaton Pruitt, [email protected]

About the National Trust for Historic Preservation

The National Trust for Historic Preservation is a privately funded nonprofit organization dedicated to helping communities maintain and enhance the power of historic places. Chartered by Congress in 1949 and supported by partners, friends, and champions nationwide, we help preserve the places and stories that make communities unique. Through the stewardship and revitalization of historic sites, we help communities foster economic growth, create healthier environments, and build a stronger, shared sense of civic duty and belonging. SavingPlaces.org

SOURCE National Trust for Historic Preservation