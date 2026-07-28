National Trust for Historic Preservation Announces the 60th Class of National Trust Advisors

17 civic and professional preservation leaders will join the National Trust Advisors Program; a volunteer network committed to supporting the work of the National Trust.

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Trust for Historic Preservation onboarded the 2026 class of the National Trust Advisors Program. Founded in 1966, the program is a volunteer network of preservation professionals and civic leaders from across the country who support the National Trust's mission to maintain and enhance the power of historic places.

"For 60 years the National Trust Advisors have played an important role in deepening and strengthening our organization's impact and preservation efforts nationally," said Brent Leggs, President and CEO of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. "We welcome this robust cohort of Advisors at a time when preservation is at risk and look forward to working together to protect our nation's shared civic and cultural history."

The National Trust Advisors are subject matter experts in their fields—they have extensive experience working on preservation issues at the local, regional, and state levels, and have built relationships with organizations, businesses, and legislatures. Advisors share their expertise with National Trust staff, strengthen connections between the National Trust and the preservation field, participate in conferences and award programs, and support advocacy efforts.

"This exceptional group of Advisors brings an impressive breadth of expertise—from preservation law and architecture to Main Street revitalization, Tribal preservation, Historic Tax Credits, and community resilience," said Edward I. Torrez, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP, Chair of the National Trust Advisors. "Together, they reflect the evolving preservation movement and will strengthen the National Trust's work through their leadership, experience, and diverse perspectives."

The 2026 National Trust Advisors:

Mr. Wesley James Furlong, Alaska

Mr. Gabe Holmstrom, Arkansas

Mr. Manuel Ochoa, District of Columbia

Mr. Dan Everhart, Idaho

Ms. Kate Meador, Kentucky

Mr. Lloyd N. "Sonny" Shields, Louisiana

Ms. Anne Ball, Maine

Ms. Annie Rubel, Massachusetts

Ms. Nadia McMichael, Missouri

Mr. Ira Matt, Montana

Mr. Petter Ketter, Ohio

Mr. Chris Rogers, South Carolina

Mr. Juan Self, AIA, NOMA, CSI, Tennessee

Mrs. Aimée Griles-Cariño, U.S. Virgin Islands

Ms. Christine (Luthy) Grubbs, Virginia

Mr. Huy Pham, Washington

Ms. Mary Hopkins, Wyoming

ABOUT THE NATIONAL TRUST FOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION

The National Trust for Historic Preservation is a private nonprofit organization dedicated to helping communities maintain and enhance the power of historic places. Chartered by Congress in 1949 and supported by partners, friends, and champions nationwide, we help preserve the places and stories that make communities unique. Through the stewardship and revitalization of historic sites, we help communities foster economic growth, create healthier environments, and build a stronger, shared sense of civic duty and belonging. SavingPlaces.org

Media Contact: Sophia Schintzel | [email protected]

SOURCE National Trust for Historic Preservation