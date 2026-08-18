Brett Bousquet Joins Matterhorn Venture Partners as Vice President of Acquisitions and Asset Management

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Matterhorn Venture Partners ("MVP"), a Chicago-based real estate investment firm, has named Brett Bousquet Vice President of Acquisitions and Asset Management. Bousquet brings nearly a decade of industrial real estate investment experience to MVP's acquisitions platform as the firm expands its national footprint.

Bousquet joins MVP from High Street Logistics Properties, where he served as Senior Associate of Investments. At High Street, he sourced investment opportunities across multiple markets, and led financial modeling, debt placement, legal, and due diligence on new acquisitions. Additionally, he oversaw leasing, construction, and reporting across an existing portfolio of assets. Prior to joining High Street, he held asset management and due diligence roles at Starwood Capital Partners and Altus Group.

"Brett's track record sourcing, underwriting, and executing industrial acquisitions makes him an ideal addition as we scale our platform," said Scott McKibben, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Matterhorn Venture Partners. "His experience managing assets through the full investment lifecycle will be a strong asset to our team and our investors."

Bousquet holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Real Estate from the University of Wisconsin–Madison. He is ARGUS Enterprise and CRE Excel certified and is an active member of NAIOP, the Association of Industrial Real Estate Brokers, and the Wisconsin Real Estate Alumni Association.

About Matterhorn Venture Partners

Matterhorn Venture Partners ("MVP") is a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm focused on acquiring and managing industrial assets nationwide. Since its founding in 2024, MVP has completed $800 million in total deal capitalization across 12 states, encompassing more than 6.3 million square feet. MVP co-invests alongside private and institutional capital partners to create value through targeted capital improvements, proactive asset management, and disciplined portfolio aggregation. Learn more at www.matterhornvp.com.

Media Contact

Scott McKibben

Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder

[email protected]

SOURCE Matterhorn Venture Partners LLC