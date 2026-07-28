Bricklayer AI Partners with ACTRA to Power Intelligence-Driven Security Operations with Agentic AI

Partnership with the Arizona Cyber Threat Response Alliance brings Bricklayer's agentic cybersecurity workforce to critical infrastructure sectors nationwide

ARLINGTON, Va., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bricklayer AI today announced a partnership with the Arizona Cyber Threat Response Alliance (ACTRA), a nonprofit organization that serves as a hub for collaborative threat intelligence sharing among industry, government, academia, and law enforcement. Through the partnership, Bricklayer is providing ACTRA with its agentic cybersecurity platform, a governed, coordinated agentic workforce, to expand the depth and reach of threat intelligence-driven security operations. The partnership will also give ACTRA's member organizations direct access to a set of Bricklayer's agentic AI use cases, helping them accelerate AI adoption and strengthen their own security programs.

ACTRA's membership spans critical infrastructure sectors such as financial services, healthcare, energy, transportation, and defense, along with government and industry stakeholders across the country. Each of these sectors faces its own set of adversaries, tactics, and risks, and ACTRA's mission is to help its members share and act on that intelligence in a trusted, collaborative environment.

Bricklayer's agentic workforce will support ACTRA's threat intelligence operations by producing detailed adversary reports and other insights tailored to the specific threats facing each sector. This gives ACTRA's analysts additional capacity to go deeper on sector-specific threats and get that intelligence into members' hands with greater speed and precision.

In addition, through this joint agreement between ACTRA and Bricklayer, member organizations will receive access to Bricklayer Community Edition. This will enable them to bring ACTRA intelligence directly into their own environments, tailoring it to their specific systems and risk profile to make it actionable. From there, Bricklayer's agentic workforce conducts alert triage and investigation, threat hunting, vulnerability management, and other use cases at scale. This is work that traditionally requires significant manual analyst effort.

"ACTRA members need intelligence that speaks directly to the threats they're facing," said Adam Vincent, Founder and CEO of Bricklayer AI. "Our agentic workforce gives ACTRA's analysts and members the ability to bring intelligence directly into their operations at scale, going deeper on adversary tracking and response than ever before. This is exactly the kind of force multiplier that trust-based sharing communities like ACTRA need right now."

"Our members operate in some of the most targeted sectors in the country and they depend on ACTRA to turn raw threat data into something they can act on quickly," said Christian Taillon, Threat Intelligence Director at ACTRA. "Bricklayer's platform strengthens that work in two ways: it gives our analysts more room to dig into adversary behavior and get intelligence into members' hands, and it gives our members direct access to an agentic workforce for their own security programs. Just as importantly, it provides a responsible path for adopting these capabilities while protecting the privacy and security of the data and integrations. It strengthens exactly the kind of collaborative defense our mission is built around."

Cybersecurity leaders at ACTRA member organizations interested in learning more about the program, other organizations looking to apply agentic AI to scale their security operations, or nonprofit member-oriented organizations seeking a similar program can get in touch with Bricklayer here: Contact Us

About Bricklayer AI

Bricklayer AI was created to help security operations teams keep pace with AI-driven threats and an ever-expanding attack surface by introducing a coordinated, agent-based approach to the SOC.

The platform enables organizations to deploy specialized AI agents that share investigative context, collaborate through structured procedures, and operate under defined governance and human oversight. Built around the architectural principles of Context, Coordination, and Control, Bricklayer enables security teams to reduce noise, accelerate investigations, and scale security operations without sacrificing transparency or accountability.

For more information, visit https://www.bricklayer.ai or follow Bricklayer AI on LinkedIn .

About ACTRA

The Arizona Cyber Threat Response Alliance (ACTRA) is a nonprofit hub for trusted cyber information exchange, collaboration, and response. ACTRA connects organizations across critical infrastructure and the broader business, government, nonprofit, academic, and law enforcement communities to identify the threats that matter, understand why they persist, and turn intelligence into practical defensive action.

SOURCE Bricklayer AI