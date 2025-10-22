Bricklayer AI Raises $5 Million Seed Round Led by Tech Square Ventures to Transform Security Operations with Agentic AI

Funding includes participation from prior investors, joining Engage, and fueling the company's mission to automate and scale cybersecurity operations through AI agents.

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bricklayer AI, the agentic cybersecurity platform empowering Security Operations Centers (SOCs) with AI agents, today announced a $5 million Series Seed round led by Tech Square Ventures. The round was oversubscribed, with participation from returning investors Sovereign's Capital, Dreamit Ventures, and BlueWing Ventures. The company also joined Engage's F500 enterprise platform as part of Cohort 15.

The company will use the funds to accelerate product development, expand go-to-market operations, invest in customer experience, and meet growing enterprise demand for AI-driven security automation. Bricklayer AI enables security teams to build, manage, and orchestrate specialized AI agents that handle investigations, vulnerability management, threat intelligence, and reporting—delivering scalable, auditable results with unprecedented speed and accuracy.

Bricklayer AI has seen accelerating growth throughout 2025, expanding monthly recurring revenue more than 14x year-to-date and more than doubling in the most recent quarter. Its agentic AI platform is now deployed across Fortune 500 enterprises and managed security providers, driving measurable efficiency gains and reinforcing its position among the fastest-scaling companies in AI-driven security operations.

Security operations today are strained by the convergence of rising threat volumes, complex tool ecosystems, and chronic staffing shortages. Bricklayer AI addresses this challenge with a first-of-its-kind agentic platform that enables security teams to build and coordinate specialized AI agents that are not only capable of completing multi-step operational tasks—such as threat triage, vulnerability management, and reporting—with speed, consistency, and full auditability, but are also able to communicate and solve problems together as a cohesive AI agent team.

The company's customers include large enterprises, managed security providers, and security operations teams that are using Bricklayer to automate thousands of analyst hours each month while maintaining human-level context.

"Bricklayer is tackling one of the biggest challenges in cybersecurity today: scaling the expert decision-making of today's cyber professionals to meet the exponentially growing threat landscape," said Scott Lopano, Partner at Tech Square Ventures. "Adam and his team have built an intelligent foundation for how security operations will be run in the era of AI—context-aware, open, collaborative, and built for the enterprise."

Bricklayer AI is also part of Engage, an Atlanta-based innovation and corporate venture platform that connects startups with 16 Fortune 500 partners, including Delta Air Lines, The Coca-Cola Company, UPS, Goldman Sachs, and Georgia-Pacific. Engage helps high-growth companies like Bricklayer accelerate enterprise adoption through direct engagement with major corporate stakeholders and academic collaboration with Georgia Tech.

"Security teams are reaching a breaking point. Legacy automation can only move so fast, but AI agents can move with both speed and understanding," said Adam Vincent, Founder and CEO of Bricklayer AI. "This investment allows us to scale that vision—empowering organizations to build their own teams of AI agents that work like analysts, learn like analysts, and deliver consistency that humans alone can't sustain. It's the next step toward an AI-native security operations model."

About Bricklayer AI

Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Arlington, VA, Bricklayer AI empowers Security Operations Centers to scale with AI agents. Its agentic cybersecurity platform lets organizations build and orchestrate teams of AI agents that work like security analysts, automating everything from alert triage to incident response and working together to solve problems with human-like context awareness. Bricklayer serves a broad range of customers, from Fortune 500 enterprises to leading security service providers.

About Tech Square Ventures

Tech Square Ventures is an Atlanta-based early-stage venture capital firm providing entrepreneurs with capital, connections and collaboration.

About Engage

Engage is an enterprise Go-to-Market program managed by Tech Square Ventures that deploys both capital and enterprise expertise to help startups break through corporate barriers and operate at full speed. Partners include Chick-fil-A, The Coca-Cola Company, Cox Enterprises, Delta Air Lines, Georgia-Pacific, Georgia Power Foundation, Georgia Tech, Goldman Sachs, The Home Depot, Honeywell Connected Enterprise, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), Inspire Brands, Invesco, Invest Georgia, Tech Square Ventures, UPS, and Wellstar Health System.

