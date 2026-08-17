NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone), a global leader in premium tires and sustainable mobility solutions, unveiled its latest semi-slick track tire, the Bridgestone Potenza Race R. The tire debuted at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering 2026 alongside the new 2026 Lamborghini Revuelto SV (Super Veloce) as a bespoke variant of the track tire for the new SV supercar.

Bridgestone launches Potenza Race R track tire for the 2026 Lamborghini Revuelto SV

Elevating the track performance of the Bridgestone Potenza Race, the Potenza Race R combines a motorsport-inspired compound with a new aggressive pattern for extreme dry grip and handling. The result is a high-grip tire that offers fast warm-up and consistent times from the first to last lap, maximizing the Revuelto SV's capabilities and delivering incredible track performance to drivers. The Bridgestone Potenza Race R achieves this while remaining fully homologated for public roads.

As Lamborghini's Official Technical Partner and exclusive tire supplier for all Lamborghini supercars, Bridgestone is the exclusive tire partner for the manufacturer's latest V12 Super Veloce. Bridgestone has developed a bespoke tire line-up for the Revuelto SV, combining the Potenza Race R with the ultra-high-performance Potenza Sport and the Blizzak LM005 winter tire for year-round performance.

Powered by a V12 hybrid and shaped by Lamborghini's racing DNA, the Revuelto SV is the fastest and most powerful production Lamborghini ever built in Sant'Agata Bolognese. The supercar delivers a top speed of more than 215 mph, accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.4 seconds.

"The Lamborghini Revuelto SV is the perfect vehicle to introduce our new, bespoke Bridgestone Potenza Race R and showcase what it can do. And Lamborghini has been a brilliant partner in helping bring our vision to life," said Adrien Thormann, Director of OE Sales at Bridgestone EMEA. "In 2023, Lamborghini chose Bridgestone as the exclusive tire partner for the Revuelto, its first-ever super sports V12 HPEV. Three years later, the incredible Revuelto SV launches with Bridgestone as sole tire partner once again."

Complementing the track-focused Lamborghini-spec Potenza Race R, tailor-made Bridgestone Potenza Sport tires bring the thrill of the Revuelto SV to the open road. The ultra-high performance fitment delivers exceptional high-speed performance and steering precision on both dry and wet surfaces. Revuelto SV drivers can select the custom Potenza Sport with Bridgestone's Run Flat Technology (RFT). RFT enables drivers to continue safely after a puncture for 50 miles at up to 50mph with 0-bar pressure.1

Completing the line-up, Bridgestone has developed a bespoke Blizzak LM005 winter fitment, delivering top performance for Revuelto SV drivers in challenging winter conditions.

Bridgestone's fitments feature the unique Lamborghini marking – highlighting their exclusive development – and are available in 20 and 21-inch (front-rear) sizes: 265/35 ZR20 (99Y) and 345/30 ZR21 (111Y). All four fitments were developed and manufactured in Italy.

"At Lamborghini, Super Veloce signifies extreme performance, which is perfectly embodied by the new Revuelto SV," said Alessandro Farmeschi, Automobili Lamborghini Revuelto Product Line Director. "Every detail has been optimized – from aerodynamics and power delivery to the bespoke Bridgestone tire line-up that matches the vehicle's extraordinary capabilities. The pairing of the Revuelto SV and the new Bridgestone Potenza Race R reflects our shared commitment to engineering for cutting edge performance."

The Revuelto SV's bespoke Bridgestone tire line-up was developed using Bridgestone's proprietary Virtual Tire Development (VTD) technology. VTD improves both the efficiency and sustainability of the tire development process. The technology can lead to a 60 percent reduction in raw material consumption and CO2 emissions in the development phase.

Following the historic Fenomeno Roadster, the Revuelto SV marks the second Bridgestone-Lamborghini collaboration to be announced this year and represents the latest milestone in their six-year partnership. Since first working together on the Huracán STO in 2021, Bridgestone and Lamborghini have partnered across some of the brand's most advanced supercars, including the Revuelto, Temerario and Fenomeno.

1Driving distance after a puncture may vary depending on vehicle load, outside temperature, and when the TPMS is triggered.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Americas employs more than 45,000 people across its worldwide operations. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

SOURCE Bridgestone Americas, Inc.