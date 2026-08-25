BriefCatch Expands Team with Strategic Hires Across Marketing, Operations and Enterprise Sales

New appointments strengthen company's go-to-market and operational capabilities ahead of unified SaaS platform launch

WASHINGTON, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BriefCatch, the legal-writing platform helping legal professionals strengthen the clarity, quality and persuasiveness of their writing, today announced three strategic hires across marketing, operations and enterprise sales as the company prepares to launch its unified SaaS platform and expand across the legal market.

Melissa Hart joins BriefCatch as Chief Marketing Officer, Alyssa Hartigan as Senior Director of Operations and Heather Rodriguez as Enterprise Account Executive.

"BriefCatch is entering an exciting stage of growth, and we're building the team to match where the company is headed," said Ross Guberman, founder and CEO of BriefCatch. "Melissa, Alyssa and Heather bring experience across three areas that are increasingly important to our business, from how we reach and serve legal professionals to how we operate and grow. We're thrilled to have them on board."

Hart brings more than 15 years of B2B SaaS marketing leadership, most recently as CMO of BlueDolphin, formerly ValueBlue, where she led marketing as the company expanded its focus into North America. Her previous roles at Fexa, Rezilion, AnyClip and Ziff Davis/Mashable span demand generation, positioning and growth for technology companies. At BriefCatch, she will lead marketing and growth, including go-to-market strategy around the company's unified SaaS platform.

BriefCatch is also strengthening the operational and enterprise sides of the business. Hartigan, whose product and design background includes Meta and Google, will lead operations and planning across product and go-to-market as Senior Director of Operations, working closely with the COO on the systems and tooling supporting the business. Rodriguez brings more than a decade of sales experience across technology, legal and professional services, including selling to Am Law firms and enterprise clients. Her background as a paralegal also gives her firsthand understanding of the firms and legal professionals BriefCatch serves, which she will bring to building strategic relationships and growing the company's enterprise business.

The hires follow the recent appointments of Yoel Lavie as Chief Operating Officer and Josephine Petrick as Chief of AI Products, further building out BriefCatch's leadership team as the company enters its next chapter.

To learn more about how BriefCatch helps legal professionals write with greater clarity and precision, visit www.briefcatch.com.

About BriefCatch

BriefCatch is the AI-powered legal writing platform trusted by lawyers, law firms, and courts to write clearer, more persuasive, and more accurate legal documents. Founded in 2017 by legal writing authority Ross Guberman, BriefCatch is purpose-built for the AI era: it works inside Microsoft Word, Outlook, and the web to sharpen prose and verify accuracy before filing, catching the misquotes, misstated holdings, and unsupported assertions that general-purpose AI tools miss. Every suggestion is grounded in real judicial opinions and filings, not scraped internet data. Learn more and start a free 7-day trial at briefcatch.com.

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SOURCE BriefCatch