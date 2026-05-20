BriefCatch Appoints Yoel Lavie as Chief Operating Officer

Former Rezilion COO and M&A Attorney Joins Leadership Team Following Series A, WordRake Acquisition and RealityCheck Launch

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BriefCatch, the legal-writing platform helping legal professionals strengthen the clarity, quality and persuasiveness of their writing, today announced the appointment of Yoel Lavie as Chief Operating Officer.

Yoel Lavie, Chief Operating Officer of BriefCatch

Lavie brings experience spanning legal strategy, operations and SaaS leadership to BriefCatch as the company continues scaling its platform following its recent Series A funding round, acquisition of WordRake's patented editing technology and launch of RealityCheck, its authority-verification capability designed to help legal professionals identify hallucinated or unsupported legal citations before filing.

As COO, Lavie will help scale BriefCatch's operations as the company expands its platform and accelerates growth across the legal market.

"Most COOs understand SaaS. Few understand lawyers," said Ross Guberman, founder and CEO of BriefCatch. "Yoel is both — a practicing M&A attorney who became an operator and helped scale and exit a SaaS company. That combination is rare, and it's exactly what BriefCatch needs at this stage of growth."

Prior to joining BriefCatch, Lavie served as General Counsel at VIDAA and previously held leadership roles at cybersecurity company Rezilion, where he advanced from Chief of Staff to Chief Operating Officer and helped lead the company through its acquisition by GitLab. During his tenure, Rezilion secured $30 million in Series A funding.

Earlier in his career, Lavie practiced law in the M&A and technology department at Gornitzky & Co, one of Israel's leading law firms, advising emerging technology companies across the fintech and cybersecurity sectors. He later became a Partner at Epstein Rosenblum Maoz and co-founded a stealth cybersecurity startup focused on security data infrastructure solutions. Lavie earned his Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of Haifa.

"Legal technology is evolving quickly, but the stakes around accuracy, judgment and trust in the legal profession haven't changed," said Yoel Lavie, Chief Operating Officer of BriefCatch. "What stood out to me about BriefCatch is its focus on building tools that strengthen legal work without replacing the professional judgment behind it. That's what makes the platform so well positioned for this next stage of growth."

To learn more about how BriefCatch helps legal professionals write with greater clarity and precision, visit www.briefcatch.com.

About BriefCatch

Founded by bestselling author, legal-writing authority, and trainer of all new federal judges, Ross Guberman, BriefCatch delivers expert-informed editing technology trusted by tens of thousands of law firms, courts, agencies, and legal professionals. Integrating directly into Microsoft Word, BriefCatch provides instant, practical guidance to improve the clarity, precision, and persuasive power of legal writing.

Every citation. Every holding. Every quote. Verified before you file.

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SOURCE BriefCatch