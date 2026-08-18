Brighter rooms. Bigger screens. Smarter choices: Panasonic TV Expands Its 2026 U.S. Lineup with OLED, Mini-LED and QLED Models

Expanded six-series portfolio brings flagship home cinema, bright-room picture performance, lifestyle design and smart entertainment to screen sizes from 32 to 85 inches

Six-Series U.S. portfolio: Z95B OLED; W85C QD-Mini LED; W87C lifestyle QLED; W80C and W75C 4K QLED; and S65C compact QLED

Z95B OLED; W85C QD-Mini LED; W87C lifestyle QLED; W80C and W75C 4K QLED; and S65C compact QLED Advanced picture technologies: Primary RGB Tandem OLED, AI-powered picture processing, local dimming, and Glare Free screen technologies on selected models

Primary RGB Tandem OLED, AI-powered picture processing, local dimming, and Glare Free screen technologies on selected models Enhanced gaming performance: Up to 144Hz refresh rates with HDMI 2.1, VRR, ALLM, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, and AMD FreeSync™ Premium [1] support on select models

Up to 144Hz refresh rates with HDMI 2.1, VRR, ALLM, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, and AMD FreeSync™ Premium support on select models Choice of smart TV experience: Fire TV, Google TV™ [2] , and Roku TV depending on model

CYPRESS, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic TV, brought to the U.S. market by authorized business partner SKYWORTH USA, announced its expanded 2026 television lineup.

Panasonic TV showcases its 2026 U.S. lineup featuring advanced display technologies like OLED and QLED designed for bright rooms and modern living spaces.

Building on the successful introduction of the products in 2025 with two series, the portfolio now expands to six series for 2026, offering consumers a broader selection across premium and mainstream categories. The lineup includes flagship and accessible OLED models, QD-Mini LED, 4K QLED, a lifestyle TV, and compact smart TVs—ensuring more households can find a Panasonic television that fits their space, viewing preferences, and budget.

From the Z95B flagship OLED to the 32-inch S65C, the lineup combines Panasonic's renowned picture expertise with technologies designed for modern viewing. Select models utilize AI-powered picture processing to enhance color, contrast and motion on a scene-by-scene basis. Glare Free screen technologies, available on select Mini-LED and QLED models, help minimize reflections in bright environments, while eye care features support more comfortable viewing. Advanced gaming capabilities, immersive audio technologies, and a choice of smart TV experience round out a portfolio built to elevate movies, sports, gaming, streaming, and everyday entertainment.

"The 2026 lineup significantly expands the ways U.S. consumers can experience Panasonic TV - from our flagship OLED picture and sound to bright-room Mini-LED performance, lifestyle design and straightforward smart entertainment. Each series is focused on meaningful picture quality, intuitive use and the features viewers value most."

- Jake (Yukio) Hirose, Vice President, SKYWORTH USA

A Broader Lineup Built Around Real-World Viewing

Panasonic TV's 2026 U.S. portfolio is organized to make choosing the right display technologies and sizes simple. OLED delivers cinematic contrast, precise blacks, and premium performance. QD-Mini LED combines exceptional brightness with advanced local dimming for impressive picture quality across a wide range of room conditions. QLED models bring vibrant color and smart features to both large family-room displays and more compact living spaces.

The lineup also reflects the growing convergence of television, gaming, and home design. Selected models feature high-refresh-rate gaming support and advanced connectivity for a smoother, more responsive experience. For picture and sound, Dolby Vision®[3], Dolby Atmos®, and Dolby Audio® are available across select models, bringing you closer than ever to your favorite entertainment. Additional audio technologies—including Surround Sound Pro and Clear Audio+—are tailored to each series. The lifestyle-focused W87C introduces Art Time, blending the screen into a decorative feature when not in use.

Z95B Series: Flagship OLED Picture and Immersive Sound

Leading the 2026 U.S. lineup, the Z95B delivers Panasonic's most advanced OLED experience for home cinema enthusiasts. Its Primary RGB Tandem Panel features a four-layer emission architecture designed to enhance brightness, color purity, and color volume. Panasonic's ThermalFlow cooling system helps sustain performance through optimized thermal management and airflow.

Powered by Panasonic's latest AI picture processor, the Z95B combines Panasonic's picture expertise with intelligent scene analysis, including 4K remastering, gradation enhancement, and streaming-noise reduction. Dolby Vision transforms every scene with stunning visuals, richer colors, and sharper contrast for an elevated viewing experience. The Z95B also offers Prime Video Calibrated Mode to help preserve creators' intended image quality on supported content. Calman[4] Ready integration and ISFccc support provide calibration options for professional fine-tuning, as well as calibration capabilities for retailers so that they can provide TV calibration services, resulting in an unprecedented lens-to-living-room entertainment experience for consumers.

A redesigned integrated audio system expands the soundstage and enhances the immersive 360-degree spatial audio experience. For gamers, Game Mode Extreme supports up to 144Hz refresh rates, AMD FreeSync™ Premium, and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible.

With the new Fire TV experience, customers can get access to Alexa+, Amazon's generative AI-powered entertainment expert. Alexa+ allows customers to talk naturally to find what they want to watch fast— from across live TV, streaming apps, smart-home controls, and more.

The Z95B will be available in 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes.

W85C Series: QD-Mini LED Performance for Bright Rooms

The W85C with Google TV brings QD-Mini LED technology to the center of the 2026 lineup. Its Mini-LED backlight delivers deeper blacks, brighter highlights and more dimensional contrast than conventional edge-lit displays. Quantum-dot color and the AI 4K Color Engine work together for vivid, natural-looking images, paired with Glare Free Ultra technology.

Built for both entertainment and gaming, the W85C supports 120Hz OverClock, HDMI 2.1, VRR, and ALLM for smooth and responsive gameplay. Eye care features—including Flicker Free, Low Blue Light, and True Color Aid—help improve viewing comfort while maintaining color accuracy. Dolby Atmos sound brings depth, clarity, and details to your favorite entertainment, while Surround Sound and Clear Audio+ further enhance movies, sports, and gaming.

The W85C will be available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch screen sizes.

W87C Series: Entertainment Meets Lifestyle Design

Designed to complement modern living spaces, the 55-inch W87C Google TV pairs a canvas-inspired design with 4K Vivid QLED+ picture technology. The AI 4K Color Engine refines color and detail, while Glare Free Max reduces reflections that can distract from both on-screen entertainment and displayed artwork. Surround sound, 120Hz OverClock and HDMI 2.1 support make the W87C equally suited to movie nights, sports and console gaming.

When viewers are not watching traditional content, Art Time transforms the screen into a more expressive part of the home. Art Gallery presents curated imagery; AI Painting provides a creative generative experience; Family Zone gives households a space for personal moments; and Vibes Space helps set the mood of a room.

Additionally, Google TV brings together movies, shows, and live TV from across your apps and subscriptions and organizes them just for you. Users can get curated recommendations, use Google's powerful search to find shows across 10,000+ apps, or browse hundreds of free channels. And with personalized profiles, everyone's experience is customized for them.

W80C and W75C Series: Versatile 4K QLED for Everyday Entertainment

The W80C and W75C Series are designed as versatile choices for everyday entertainment, featuring a 4K Vivid QLED+ display and AI 4K Color Engine to enhance color, contrast and clarity across streaming, broadcast television and connected sources. Glare Free Max[5] and eye care technologies—including Flicker Free, Low Blue Light and True Color Aid—help deliver a more comfortable viewing experience.

The W80C features Fire TV, with 120Hz OverClock, Game Mode, HDMI 2.1, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and Clear Audio+ for smooth, immersive entertainment. Fire TV offers a new experience that makes it faster and easier to find movies, TV shows, sports, and live content across all your subscriptions, with smarter, more personalized recommendations. The W80C will be available in six screen sizes (43 to 85 inches). The W75C offers the same core picture quality and design with Roku TV built-in, providing another smart TV platform option for customers who prefer the Roku experience. The W75C will be available in a 55-inch screen size in the U.S.

S65C Series: Simple Smart Entertainment for More Rooms

Completing the range, the S65C brings straightforward smart entertainment to bedrooms, kitchens, dorm rooms and other secondary spaces. Vivid QLED+ color and Panasonic TV's AI Color Engine are designed to make everyday television, movies and streaming look clear and engaging. Flicker Free and Low Blue Light features support more comfortable viewing, while Dolby Audio delivers clear dialogue and consistent sound.

With the Fire TV experience and Bluetooth audio support, the S65C makes it easy to find content and connect compatible wireless audio devices. The series will be available in 32-, 40- and 43-inch screen sizes. The compact selection gives households a consistent smart TV experience in spaces where a larger 4K display may not be the right fit.

2026 U.S. Lineup and Availability

The 2026 Panasonic TV lineup is expected to begin arriving at authorized U.S. retailers in August 2026. Retail availability and final specifications may vary by model and retailer. Pricing and model-level availability will be announced separately.

Series Display technology U.S. screen sizes Smart TV experience Z95B OLED 55", 65" Fire TV W87C 4K Vivid QLED+ lifestyle TV 55" Google TV W85C QD-Mini LED 55", 65", 75" Google TV W80C 4K Vivid QLED+ 43", 50", 55", 65", 75", 85" Fire TV W75C 4K Vivid QLED+ 55" Roku TV S65C Vivid QLED+ 32", 40", 43" Fire TV

Note:

Final model numbers, platform assignments, pricing and retailer timing are subject to approval and confirmation before distribution.

The Z95B series continues from 2025.

For more information, please visit: https://television.panasonic.com/

About Panasonic TV

Panasonic-branded TVs in the US are brought to market through a strategic partnership between Panasonic and Shenzhen Skyworth Display Technology Co., Ltd. and its group companies. The partnership combines Skyworth's global development, manufacturing and scale capabilities with Panasonic's audiovisual expertise and quality assurance standards, supporting the continued delivery of high-quality Panasonic TV products in the US.

"Panasonic" is a registered trademark of Panasonic Holdings Corporation and is used under license from Panasonic Holdings Corporation. Licensed only in the US.

About SKYWORTH USA

SKYWORTH USA is the North American division of SKYWORTH Group, a global electronics leader founded in 1988 and headquartered in Shenzhen. Built on a foundation of innovation, quality, and sustainability, SKYWORTH USA provides a comprehensive portfolio of display solutions designed with industry-leading visual technology. By engineering products for a variety of applications, SKYWORTH USA ensures high-performance viewing experiences are accessible for every space.

[1] AMD FreeSync/FreeSync Premium/FreeSync Premium Pro technology requires AMD Radeon graphics and a display certified by AMD. See www.amd.com/freesync for complete details. Confirm capability with your system or display manufacturer before purchase. GD-127 © 2025 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, FreeSync, Radeon, and combinations thereof are registered trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [2] Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC. [3] Dolby, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio and the double-D symbol are trademarks or registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. [4] Calman is a registered trademarks of Portrait Displays, Inc. [5] Except for 50" and 43". 50"/43": Glare Free Pro

SOURCE SKYWORTH USA