BRIGHTFARMS BRINGS LOCALLY GROWN, PESTICIDE-FREE GREENS TO KROGER STORES IN DALLAS

Texas-grown lettuce now available at more than 1,000 Kroger, H-E-B and Walmart locations,

grown less than 100 miles away in Lorena

LORENA, Texas, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightFarms greenhouse-grown greens will now be offered in more than 1,000 Kroger stores across the Dallas market, giving shoppers an even easier way to find fresh, Lone Star State-grown greens right near their neighborhood grocery store.

BrightFarms' greens are now available in Kroger stores across Dallas.

With the recent Cyclospora outbreak, consumers are paying closer attention to where and how their food is grown, and they are looking for safe, clean and locally grown lettuce options. The result has been an increase in consumer interest in the role controlled growing environments can play in delivering consistent, high-quality greens. BrightFarms grows pesticide-free leafy greens in a controlled, protected, state-of-the-art indoor greenhouse in Lorena, Texas, where food safety is built into every step of the growing process.

"I'm a Texan, and I don't think folks here should have to settle for lettuce that spent a week on a truck from California," said Dave Williams, General Manager of BrightFarms' Lorena, Texas greenhouse. "We grow it right here in Lorena — clean, crisp, and picked at its peak — just miles from where it lands on your table. We watch over every plant from seed to harvest, so families know exactly where their food comes from and who stands behind it. That's the way it ought to be."

The expansion marks a significant milestone for the company's Texas growth, joining its existing retail presence at H-E-B and Walmart locations throughout the state. With greens grown and harvested locally in Lorena, BrightFarms is bringing fresh produce closer to the communities that eat it. Located less than 100 miles from the Dallas metro area, the facility allows greens to reach retailers in hours, not days, helping deliver fresher, longer-lasting greens to Texas families.

Grown in Texas. For Texas.

BrightFarms' Lorena, TX greenhouse is a certified participant in the GO TEXAN program, the Texas Department of Agriculture's initiative recognizing products that are grown, raised or processed in the state. BrightFarms offers a clear, accessible choice for Dallas shoppers who care about supporting local agriculture and knowing where their food is grown. The expanded Kroger partnership gives BrightFarms a consistent, year-round retail presence across one of the largest grocery markets in Texas.

Available Now at Dallas-Area Kroger Stores

BrightFarms products are now available at more than 1,000 Kroger locations across the Dallas market, alongside existing availability at H-E-B and Walmart stores throughout Texas. Look for BrightFarms salad greens in the produce section.

For more information, visit www.brightfarms.com and follow @brightfarms on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

About BrightFarms

BrightFarms is a leader in indoor farming, transforming how produce is grown and delivered through a network of high-tech hydroponic greenhouse farms. Part of the Cox family of businesses, BrightFarms operates advanced regional greenhouses in Illinois, Texas and Georgia and New Hampshire bringing fresh, pesticide-free lettuce closer to the communities it serves. Using less land and water on a per yield basis than traditional field grown agriculture, BrightFarms is committed to responsibly grown produce that is better for people and the planet. Offerings include a variety of leafy greens and salad kits, available in more than 6,500 stores across the Central, Eastern and Southern U.S.

About Cox Farms

Cox Farms is redefining farming and setting the global standard in growing a safe, secure and responsible food supply capable of feeding a growing population, regardless of calendar or climate. Through its multinational network of indoor farms and consumer brands, including BrightFarms and Mucci Farms, Cox Farms is the largest greenhouse operator in North America with a workforce of more than 2,500 dedicated employees. Cox Farms is future-proofing the world of produce with clean, flavorful products serving the biggest names in retail and food service. Owned by Cox Enterprises, a multi-generational family-owned business, Cox Farms represents the company's commitment to improving the planet and elevating human health. Learn more at CoxFarms.com.

SOURCE BrightFarms