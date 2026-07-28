Brightstar Lottery Named a World's Top Disability Inclusive Business by the 2026 Disability Index®

LONDON, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightstar Lottery PLC (NYSE: BRSL) ("Brightstar") announced today that it has been recognized as a World's Top Disability Inclusive Business based on its performance on the 2026 Disability Index ("Disability:IN"), the leading global benchmark for disability inclusion in business.

"Brightstar believes that creating a workplace where everyone can thrive starts with fostering a culture of inclusion, accessibility, and belonging," said Dorothy Costa, Brightstar Senior Vice President, People & Culture. "Being named a World's Top Disability Inclusive Business by Disability:IN is an honor that recognizes the progress we've made and the work still ahead. We are proud to be recognized among organizations that demonstrate leadership in disability inclusion and remain committed to supporting and creating opportunities for all our employees."

"The future of business will be defined by how well companies design for a broader range of people and experiences," said Jill Houghton, Disability:IN President and CEO. "Accessibility is a catalyst for innovation. Companies using the Disability Index are applying that mindset to drive progress across their business."

The Disability Index is trusted by over 70% of the Fortune 100 and nearly half of the Fortune 500 and provides companies with data-driven insights to assess performance, identify opportunities, and drive continuous improvement over time.

Brightstar was recognized for its work in creating a workplace environment that promotes all dimensions of inclusion through programs like the SuperAbilities employee-led and executive-sponsored employee impact group, offering benefits to accommodate visible and invisible disabilities, and implementing inclusive hiring processes.

About Brightstar Lottery PLC

Brightstar Lottery PLC (NYSE: BRSL) is a global leader in lottery focused on innovation and forward-thinking strategies and solutions, building on our renowned expertise in delivering secure technology and producing reliable, comprehensive solutions for our customers. As a premier pure play global lottery company, our best-in-class lottery operations, retail and digital solutions, and award-winning lottery games enable our customers to achieve their goals, entertain players and distribute meaningful benefits to communities. Brightstar has a well-established local presence and is a trusted partner to governments and regulators around the world, creating value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. Brightstar serves nearly 90 lottery customers and their players on six continents. It is the primary technology provider to 26 of the 46 lottery jurisdictions in the U.S. and eight of the world's 10 largest lotteries with central systems. Brightstar has approximately 6,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.brightstarlottery.com or follow along on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning Brightstar Lottery PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, products and services, customer relationships, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may also include statements regarding the Company's sustainability initiatives, performance, and related outcomes, which are subject to additional risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) macroeconomic, regulatory and political uncertainty, including as a result of new or increased tariffs, trade wars, and other restrictions on trade between or among countries in which the Company operates, and related changes in discretionary consumer spending and behavior, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, and the other factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2025 and other documents filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.brightstarlottery.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact:

Mike DeAngelis, Corporate Communications, +1 (401) 392-1000, [email protected]

Matteo Selva, Italian media inquiries, +39 366 6803635

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2026 Brightstar Lottery PLC

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Brightstar Lottery PLC, its affiliates or its licensors.

SOURCE Brightstar Lottery PLC