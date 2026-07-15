Brightstar Lottery Spotlights Achievements in 2025 Sustainability Report

LONDON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightstar Lottery PLC (NYSE: BRSL) ("Brightstar") announced today the release of its 2025 Sustainability Report, detailing the Company's achievements and progress across key sustainability initiatives throughout the year.

Brightstar Lottery 2025 Sustainability Report Speed Speed

"Brightstar Lottery's 2025 Sustainability Report demonstrates our continued commitment to advancing lotteries through innovative solutions, trusted partnerships, and responsible business practices that help build a sustainable future," said Vince Sadusky, Brightstar CEO. "Our latest report showcases the progress we made in our first year as a pure-play lottery company, and how sustainability is incorporated into our strategy and the way we seek to create value for our stakeholders. The achievements highlighted are a testament to the dedication of our employees around the world, whose expertise and collaboration help turn our sustainability ambitions into meaningful results."

Sample highlights of the 2025 report, aligned with Brightstar's three elements of sustainability, include:

Empowering Our People: Brightstar fosters a culture that values individuals, recognizes the unique contributions and perspectives of every person, and attracts and retains the talent of tomorrow. In 2025, among other achievements, Brightstar: Received the Top Employer certification for its U.S. and Italy operations. Introduced Brightstar's Digital Journey, a strategic learning initiative designed to accelerate the Company's digital evolution through targeted trainings for employees of all levels with a focus on the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI).

Brightstar fosters a culture that values individuals, recognizes the unique contributions and perspectives of every person, and attracts and retains the talent of tomorrow. In 2025, among other achievements, Brightstar:

Collaborating with Partners: From suppliers to business partners to the communities it serves, Brightstar believes in growing together responsibly and transparently, and building relationships that are trustworthy, ethical, and mutually beneficial. In 2025, among other achievements, Brightstar: Hosted, in collaboration with the Indiana Council on Problem Gambling and East Carolina University's Gambling Research & Policy Initiative, the Emerging Adults Summit which brought together experts, advocates, and industry stakeholders from across the U.S. and Canada to share insights and strategies focused on gambling behaviors among emerging adults. Organized 48 global volunteer events in 10 locations around the world, in which more than 1,000 employees participated. Matching gifts donations were made to 95 charitable organizations, and the Company supported 15 new charitable events.

From suppliers to business partners to the communities it serves, Brightstar believes in growing together responsibly and transparently, and building relationships that are trustworthy, ethical, and mutually beneficial. In 2025, among other achievements, Brightstar:

Preserving the Planet: To help safeguard the environment and its resources, Brightstar is on a journey to support efforts to protect the climate, preserve natural resources, and advance circularity. In 2025, among other achievements, Brightstar: Introduced an AI-powered route optimization tool to support automated field service technician dispatching that, based on internal evaluations, contributed to reducing travel distance and fuel consumption across selected operations, while designed to enhance overall operational efficiency. Integrated eco-design principles into various product development processes, including our new Retailer Pro S2 lottery terminal. According to an assessment, eco design assisted with the optimization of material use, supported improvements in energy performance, and helped address key environmental impacts across product lifecycles.

To help safeguard the environment and its resources, Brightstar is on a journey to support efforts to protect the climate, preserve natural resources, and advance circularity. In 2025, among other achievements, Brightstar:

Certain sustainability-related statements in this release are based on internal estimates, assumptions, and methodologies that are evolving and may differ from those used by other companies or future reporting periods. These metrics have not in all cases been independently verified and are subject to measurement limitations.

The 2025 Sustainability Report is available online at brightstarlottery.com. For more information about Brightstar's global sustainability program, visit brightstarlottery.com/global-sustainability. The information contained on, or accessible through, this website is not incorporated by reference into this news release or the Company's filings with the SEC.

About Brightstar Lottery PLC

Brightstar Lottery PLC (NYSE: BRSL) is a global leader in lottery focused on innovation and forward-thinking strategies and solutions, building on our renowned expertise in delivering secure technology and producing reliable, comprehensive solutions for our customers. As a premier pure play global lottery company, our best-in-class lottery operations, retail and digital solutions, and award-winning lottery games enable our customers to achieve their goals, entertain players and distribute meaningful benefits to communities. Brightstar has a well-established local presence and is a trusted partner to governments and regulators around the world, creating value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. Brightstar serves nearly 90 lottery customers and their players on six continents. It is the primary technology provider to 26 of the 46 lottery jurisdictions in the U.S. and eight of the world's 10 largest lotteries with central systems. Brightstar has approximately 6,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.brightstarlottery.com or follow along on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning Brightstar Lottery PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, products and services, customer relationships, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may also include statements regarding the Company's sustainability initiatives, performance, and related outcomes, which are subject to additional risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) macroeconomic, regulatory and political uncertainty, including as a result of new or increased tariffs, trade wars, and other restrictions on trade between or among countries in which the Company operates, and related changes in discretionary consumer spending and behavior, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, and the other factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2025 and other documents filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.brightstarlottery.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact:

Mike DeAngelis, Corporate Communications, +1 (401) 392-1000,

[email protected]

Matteo Selva, Italian media inquiries, +39 366 6803635

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

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SOURCE Brightstar Lottery PLC