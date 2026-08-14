Brinks Expands Security Portfolio With Six New Lock Box Models

The new collection offers secure, shared-access solutions for homeowners, property managers, and service workers

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinks, a trusted name in security since 1859, today announced the launch of a new six-product Lock Box collection designed to meet a range of residential and professional shared-access needs. From homeowners storing spare keys to property managers, real estate professionals, and contractors coordinating access for multiple people, the collection offers a variety of security levels, storage capabilities, and mounting configurations.

The new Brinks Lock Box collection includes portable and wall-mounted models. Depending on the product, users can choose between a four-digit combination lock and push-button entry, providing keyless access options for homes, vacation rentals, businesses, and other shared spaces.

The collection includes several distinct features:

Enhanced protection: Select premium models feature ShieldTek Pro™ technology and solid metal inner housings for two times' stronger impact resistance and weather resistance, compared to competing lock boxes. Other models include sliding covers to protect dials and protected covers to prevent door scratches.

Select premium models feature ShieldTek Pro™ technology and solid metal inner housings for two times' stronger impact resistance and weather resistance, compared to competing lock boxes. Other models include sliding covers to protect dials and protected covers to prevent door scratches. Multiple storage capacities: Models hold five to 20 keys, with room for access cards, car keys, and fobs depending on size, so users can match capacity to the job, from a single spare house key to full property or jobsite access. Select models include built-in key baskets or hooks to keep keys organized.

Models hold five to 20 keys, with room for access cards, car keys, and fobs depending on size, so users can match capacity to the job, from a single spare house key to full property or jobsite access. Select models include built-in key baskets or hooks to keep keys organized. Flexible keyless entry: Models include convenient, user-friendly entry options with either 10-key push-button combinations or 4-dial resettable locking mechanisms.

Models include convenient, user-friendly entry options with either 10-key push-button combinations or 4-dial resettable locking mechanisms. Portable mounting configurations: Portable shackle models can hang securely on gates, fences, and doorknobs, while wall-mounted designs include hardware for fixed, long-term use.

"Homeowners and professionals require access to a property without having to rely on physical keys or keys left in unsecured locations," said Brent Flaharty, Chief Executive Officer of Hampton Products. "We developed this collection to bridge the gap between physical security and keyless convenience, providing consumers, property managers, and service workers greater flexibility to manage access with confidence."

The new Brinks Lock Box collection is now available at select Home Depot locations. To learn more, please visit Brinkslocks.com

About Hampton Products

Hampton Products International Corporation is a leading U.S. provider of both residential and commercial security and door hardware, builder's hardware, cargo management, and portable security products. Founded in 1973, our products are sold in North America under Brinks, Keeper, Commando, Universal Hardware, and Wright Products brands. For more information, please visit HamptonProducts.com.

SOURCE Hampton Products