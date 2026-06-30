This Independence Day, Brinks Celebrates More than 160 Years of American-Made Security

A Legacy Built on Trust, Protection, and U.S. Manufacturing

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation celebrates Independence Day and kicks off the busy summer season of travel, outdoor recreation, and home improvement projects, Brinks is recognizing more than 160 years of helping protect homes, businesses, and valuables across the country. Founded in 1859, the trusted security brand continues that legacy today through a lineup of American-made padlocks and security products designed to provide dependable protection wherever life takes consumers.

Brinks manufactures select padlocks in the United States, supporting domestic manufacturing while delivering trusted security solutions for homeowners, contractors, travelers, and outdoor enthusiasts. As one of the most recognized names in security products, Brinks continues to provide dependable protection backed by generations of experience.

From home security and outdoor storage to travel and recreational gear, Brinks' select American-made hardware lineup is built for heavy-duty protection and long-term durability, delivering lasting security and peace of mind. Whether securing a backyard shed, locking up tools at a job site, protecting recreational gear, or safeguarding trailers and outdoor equipment, reliable security becomes even more important during the busy summer season.

The collection includes several key features:

Durable steel construction that provides an extra layer of protection for tools, equipment, and other valuables around homes

that provides an extra layer of protection for tools, equipment, and other valuables around homes Cut-resistant shackles designed to help secure outdoor storage, sheds, and gates against theft and unauthorized access

designed to help secure outdoor storage, sheds, and gates against theft and unauthorized access Weather-resistant models that help protect outdoor equipment, tools, and recreational gear year-round

that help protect outdoor equipment, tools, and recreational gear year-round Multiple size and shackle options designed for every security need, from toolboxes and cabinets to garage doors and trailers

designed for every security need, from toolboxes and cabinets to garage doors and trailers Keyed configurations that make it easier for consumers to secure multiple areas around the home with fewer sets of keys

"For more than 160 years, Brinks has represented trust and security," said Brent Flaharty, Chief Executive Officer of Hampton Products. "As we celebrate Independence Day, we're proud to continue supporting American manufacturing while delivering the dependable protection consumers have expected from Brinks for generations."

To learn more about the Brinks lineup of security products made in the USA, please visit Brinkslocks.com

About Hampton Products

Hampton Products International Corporation is a leading U.S. provider of both residential and commercial security and door hardware, builder's hardware, cargo management, and portable security products. Founded in 1973, our products are sold in North America under Brinks, Keeper, Commando, Universal Hardware, and Wright Products brands. For more information, please visit HamptonProducts.com.

SOURCE Hampton Products