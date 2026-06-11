Brinks Home™ Relocates Headquarters to State-of-the-Art Class A Facility in Dallas

Beginning with a rebrand in 2021, Brinks Home set out to redefine itself as a modern, technology-forward home security company. In the years that followed, the company expanded its go-to-market channels, launched the BHX™ Summer Sales program and platform, transitioned to a remote-first hybrid operating model, and enhanced its digital customer experience—driving meaningful improvements in service efficiency and helping achieve a best-in-class Net Promoter Score. The move to Farmers Branch closes that chapter.

"This move is the physical expression of everything Brinks Home has become. Since our rebrand in 2021, we've transformed how we operate, how we go to market, and how we serve our customers," says William Niles, Chief Executive Officer. "This new space reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and sets a powerful foundation for our next era of growth."

Brinks Home selected a seventh-floor suite within the established Park West complex and built out the space entirely from a blank canvas. The project was completed in partnership with architecture firm BHA and general contractor HRNCIR Construction, both recognized for their expertise in high-end commercial real estate. Move planning began in September 2025, with construction commencing January 29, 2026.

The approximately 27,000-square-foot space was designed to reflect the energy and ambition of the company today: a sales- and growth-oriented environment built to showcase who Brinks Home is now. Compact by design, the office is intended to feel alive and activated rather than expansive and underutilized. Under the company's hybrid model, the space prioritizes collaboration, engagement, and culture.

The transition also strengthened the company's operational resilience. The move enabled Brinks Home to relocate its backup data center to an off-site location, geographically separating it from the primary headquarters and providing a more robust foundation for serving customers and business partners.

The Farmers Branch location was selected in close collaboration with city leadership, including the Mayor, City Manager, Deputy City Manager, Deputy Director of Community Services, and Deputy Director of Economic Development. The site offers convenient access for employees who work in the office regularly while placing Brinks Home within a vibrant DFW business community.

The Park West campus provides employees with a range of premium amenities: the Park West Café for breakfast, lunch, and snacks; state-of-the-art fitness centers; EV charging stations; and the Park West Conference Centers for large-format meetings and events.

On June 9, Brinks Home celebrated this milestone with a ribbon cutting ceremony at its new headquarters. Attended by Farmers Branch civic leadership, the Park West property management team, and key partners who contributed to the transition, the event brought together the Brinks Home leadership team and invited guests to celebrate the opening.

With this move, Brinks Home steps fully into its next chapter: a modern, dynamic company built for growth, protecting more than a million Americans, and headquartered in a space that reflects exactly where it is headed.

For more information about Brinks Home, visit brinkshome.com.

About Brinks Home

Brinks Home is one of the largest smart home security companies in North America. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Brinks Home provides best-in-class protection to over 1 million people through smart home security solutions backed by expertly trained professionals and an award-winning Alarm Response Center. The company has one of North America's largest networks of independent authorized dealers and agents—providing products and support to customers in the U.S. and Puerto Rico—as well as professionally installed products and 24/7 monitoring.

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SOURCE BH Security LLC