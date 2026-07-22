Brinks Home™ Investigates Corporate Cybersecurity Incident

DALLAS, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinks Home announced that, on July 20, it identified unauthorized access to a portion of its IT systems. After detecting the incident, Brinks Home promptly activated its incident response procedures, took steps to contain the situation, and engaged outside cybersecurity experts to support the Company's investigation and response.

Brinks Home remains committed to delivering powerful and reliable smart home security. Based on what the Company knows at this stage, this incident does not involve Brinks Home products or services. Alarm response and monitoring will continue without interruption.

"Protecting our customers is at the core of everything we do, and we take the security of our systems just as seriously," said William Niles, CEO at Brinks Home. "Our team is working around the clock alongside leading forensics experts to address this issue and help keep our customers safe and informed."

Brinks Home is aware that the party responsible for this incident has claimed it will release information it obtained, and that such material may be posted publicly. Brinks Home is working diligently to determine what information was involved and who may be affected. If the Company determines that personal information has been affected, it will notify those individuals as required and as appropriate.

Brinks Home will provide updates at BrinksHome.com/cybersecurity-update as they are available, including plans for notifying impacted parties as the Company confirms additional information about this incident. Customers seeking more information may visit BrinksHome.com/cybersecurity-update or their Customer Portal.

About Brinks Home

Brinks Home is one of the largest smart home security companies in North America. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Brinks Home provides best-in-class protection to over 1 million people through smart home security solutions backed by expertly trained professionals and an award-winning Alarm Response Center. The company has one of North America's largest networks of independent authorized dealers and agents—providing products and support to customers in the U.S. and Puerto Rico—as well as professionally installed products and 24/7 monitoring.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE BH Security LLC