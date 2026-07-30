Bristow Group Declares Cash Dividend

HOUSTON, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL, the "Company"), the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions, today declared a cash dividend of $0.125 per share of common stock. The quarterly cash dividend announced today is payable on August 28, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2026.

While the Company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends for the foreseeable future, all subsequent dividends, and the establishment of record and payment dates, are subject to final determination by the Company's Board of Directors each quarter after its review of the Company's financial performance.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is a leading global provider of mission-critical aviation services for government entities, offshore energy companies and other customers around the world. Our business is comprised of three operating segments: Offshore Energy Services (OES), Government Services and Other Services. Through the use of helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and highly skilled personnel, we provide aviation services such as personnel transportation, offshore energy logistics, search and rescue (SAR), special missions, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) operations, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, medevac, unmanned systems, on-demand cargo logistics (ODC) and other specialized aviation solutions. We are also involved in various advanced air mobility (AAM) initiatives and emerging next-generation aviation technologies.

Our diversified customer and revenue mix, coupled with our broad geographic footprint, supports a durable and balanced business profile. We currently have a presence in Australia, Benin, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Djibouti, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, Ireland, Kenya, the Marshall Islands, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, the Philippines, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the United Kingdom ("UK") and the United States ("U.S.").

To learn more, visit our website at www.bristowgroup.com.

SOURCE Bristow Group