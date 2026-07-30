Bristow Group Declares Cash Dividend

News provided by

Bristow Group

Jul 30, 2026, 16:30 ET

HOUSTON, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL, the "Company"), the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions, today declared a cash dividend of $0.125 per share of common stock. The quarterly cash dividend announced today is payable on August 28, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2026.

While the Company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends for the foreseeable future, all subsequent dividends, and the establishment of record and payment dates, are subject to final determination by the Company's Board of Directors each quarter after its review of the Company's financial performance.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is a leading global provider of mission-critical aviation services for government entities, offshore energy companies and other customers around the world. Our business is comprised of three operating segments: Offshore Energy Services (OES), Government Services and Other Services. Through the use of helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and highly skilled personnel, we provide aviation services such as personnel transportation, offshore energy logistics, search and rescue (SAR), special missions, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) operations, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, medevac, unmanned systems, on-demand cargo logistics (ODC) and other specialized aviation solutions. We are also involved in various advanced air mobility (AAM) initiatives and emerging next-generation aviation technologies.

Our diversified customer and revenue mix, coupled with our broad geographic footprint, supports a durable and balanced business profile. We currently have a presence in Australia, Benin, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Djibouti, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, Ireland, Kenya, the Marshall Islands, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, the Philippines, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the United Kingdom ("UK") and the United States ("U.S.").

To learn more, visit our website at www.bristowgroup.com.

SOURCE Bristow Group

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Bristow Group Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Call

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL), the global leader in innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions, today announced it will release its...
Consortium launches Project SEAN to advance electric aviation across Scotland's Highlands and Islands

Consortium launches Project SEAN to advance electric aviation across Scotland's Highlands and Islands

Project SEAN, a consortium-led initiative bringing together aviation, infrastructure and regional transportation partners, will conduct electric...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Aerospace, Defense

Aerospace, Defense

Utilities

Utilities

Airlines & Aviation

Airlines & Aviation

News Releases in Similar Topics