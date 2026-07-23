Consortium launches Project SEAN to advance electric aviation across Scotland's Highlands and Islands

Department for Transport confirms £1.5 million in funding for electric aviation project

ABERDEEN, Scotland, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Project SEAN, a consortium-led initiative bringing together aviation, infrastructure and regional transportation partners, will conduct electric aircraft demonstration flights across Scotland's Highlands and Islands beginning in 2027, following confirmation of £1.5 million in Department for Transport funding.

The Scottish Electric Aviation Network (SEAN) will explore how electric aircraft can strengthen regional connectivity, support sustainable air services and serve remote communities.

BETA Technologies’ ALIA CTOL (CX300) aircraft, selected for Project SEAN demonstration flights across Scotland’s Highlands and Islands.

Led by Bristow Helicopters Ltd., the consortium of aircraft manufacturer BETA Technologies Inc., Electric Aviation Maven, Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL), Highlands and Islands Transport Partnership (HITRANS), and Skyports Infrastructure will demonstrate the practical role electric aircraft could play within Scotland's existing regional aviation network, through demonstration flights on passenger, cargo and medical service routes to gather operational insights.

A planned three-month flight program will use BETA Technologies' all-electric ALIA CTOL (CX300) aircraft. Flights will operate from a hub at Inverness Airport and connect with selected regional airports, including Wick John O'Groats Airport, allowing the consortium to gather operational data while assessing aircraft performance, charging infrastructure and airport readiness for future electric flight operations.

Building on lessons learned from pioneering zero-emission aviation initiatives in Europe and the United Kingdom, Project SEAN aims to provide evidence-based recommendations to support future commercial deployment of electric aircraft while strengthening regional connectivity and contributing to broader decarbonization goals.

Simon Meakins, Project SEAN consortium lead for Bristow, said:

"Project SEAN brings together organizations committed to exploring how electric aviation can support regional connectivity while reducing emissions across Scotland's Highlands and Islands.

With support from the Department for Transport, we can now move from planning to executing real-world demonstration flights and generating practical insights that will help inform the future of electric aviation in Scotland and beyond.

We look forward to working with our partners and local communities as the project progresses toward flight operations in 2027."

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions. Bristow provides aviation services to a broad base of offshore energy companies and government entities. Our other services include fixed wing transportation services and dry-leasing aircraft to third-party operators in support of other industries and geographic markets.

Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, Ireland, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the United Kingdom and the United States.

For more information, visit bristowgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the planned activities, timing, objectives and expected outcomes of Project SEAN and the potential future application of electric aviation technologies. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including technical, operational, regional and other risks described in Bristow's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, which was filed with the SEC on February 26, 2026, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, which was filed with the SEC on May 6, 2026, and other SEC filings. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

SOURCE Bristow Group