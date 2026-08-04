BRISTOW GROUP REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2026 RESULTS

COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF BERRY AVIATION

HOUSTON, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Second Quarter Highlights

Total revenues of $411.8 million in Q2 2026 compared to $388.7 million in Q1 2026

Net income of $21.2 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, in Q2 2026 compared to net income of $13.1 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, in Q1 2026

Adjusted EBITDA (1) in Q2 2026 was $79.8 million compared to $59.3 million in Q1 2026

in Q2 2026 was $79.8 million compared to $59.3 million in Q1 2026 Completed the acquisition of Berry Aviation, expanding the Company's Government Services offering

Affirmed 2026 Adjusted EBITDA outlook range of $295 - $325 million and updated 2026 segment guidance

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL) ("Bristow" or the "Company") today reported net income attributable to the Company of $21.2 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (the "Current Quarter") on total revenues of $411.8 million compared to net income attributable to the Company of $13.1 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 (the "Preceding Quarter") on total revenues of $388.7 million.

The following table provides select financial highlights for the periods reflected (in thousands, except per share amounts). A reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, operating income to Adjusted Operating Income and net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow is included in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section herein.



Three Months Ended

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026 Total revenues $ 411,755

$ 388,705 Operating income 39,576

34,675 Net income attributable to Bristow Group Inc. 21,154

13,106 Basic earnings per common share 0.71

0.45 Diluted earnings per common share 0.70

0.44 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 41,076

(8,250)







Non-GAAP(1):





Adjusted Operating Income $ 71,894

$ 52,853 EBITDA 62,405

54,777 Adjusted EBITDA 79,808

59,275 Free Cash Flow 34,285

(12,609) Adjusted Free Cash Flow 35,807

(11,766)



























(1) See definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section further below.

"We completed the acquisition of Berry Aviation last month, adding differentiated special mission capabilities and long-standing relationships with U.S. defense and government customers, further strengthening Bristow's Government Services offerings," said Chris Bradshaw, President and CEO of Bristow Group. "We are pleased to affirm Bristow's Adjusted EBITDA guidance range for 2026, despite macro uncertainties and continued supply chain challenges. The conviction in this outlook is a testament to the complementary nature of Bristow's business segments and the benefits provided by the significant geographic and customer diversity in our business model."

Sequential Quarter Results

Offshore Energy Services



Three Months Ended





($ in thousands) June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

Favorable

(Unfavorable) Revenues $ 261,618

$ 254,333

$ 7,285 2.9 % Operating income 46,053

35,720

10,333 28.9 % Adjusted Operating Income 66,537

50,156

16,381 32.7 % Operating income margin 18 %

14 %





Adjusted Operating Income margin 25 %

20 %







Revenues from Offshore Energy Services were $7.3 million higher in the Current Quarter. Revenues in Europe were $5.9 million higher primarily due to higher rates and higher fuel revenues, partially offset by lower utilization. Revenues in the Americas were $1.2 million higher primarily due to higher fuel revenues driven by higher fuel prices, partially offset by lower utilization. Revenues in Africa were consistent with the Preceding Quarter.

Operating income from Offshore Energy Services was $10.3 million higher in the Current Quarter primarily due to the higher revenues, lower operating expenses of $4.3 million, higher earnings from unconsolidated affiliates of $2.2 million and lower general and administrative expenses of $0.5 million, partially offset by higher depreciation and amortization expense of $4.0 million.

Repairs and maintenance costs were $7.8 million lower in the Current Quarter primarily due to higher vendor credits. Personnel costs were $6.3 million lower primarily due to seasonal personnel cost variations in Norway. Fuel costs were $6.5 million higher due to higher global fuel prices, partially offset by lower flight hours. Other operating costs were $3.4 million higher primarily due to higher freight costs, reimbursable expenses, lease costs and training costs. Earnings from unconsolidated affiliates were $2.2 million higher in the Current Quarter primarily due to the timing of dividends received. Depreciation and amortization expense was higher primarily due to accelerated depreciation of assets related to a leased facility in the U.S. and capital spare parts associated with S76D medium helicopters. The decrease in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to seasonal personnel cost variations in Norway.

Government Services



Three Months Ended





($ in thousands) June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

Favorable

(Unfavorable) Revenues $ 112,234

$ 107,870

$ 4,364 4.0 % Operating income (loss) (2,145)

943

(3,088) nm Adjusted Operating Income 7,209

9,510

(2,301) (24.2) % Operating income (loss) margin (2) %

1 %





Adjusted Operating Income margin 6 %

9 %







nm = Not Meaningful

Revenues from Government Services were $4.4 million higher in the Current Quarter. UKSAR revenues were $1.6 million higher primarily due to the commencement of operations at two second-generation UK search and rescue ("UKSAR2G") seasonal bases and increased rates from annual rate escalations. Irish Coast Guard ("IRCG") revenues were $1.5 million higher primarily due to the full-quarter impact of the Waterford base that commenced operations in the Preceding Quarter. Revenues in the U.S. were $1.0 million higher primarily due to higher utilization. Penalties related to aircraft availability, which has been adversely impacted by continued supply chain challenges, have remained elevated in the Current Quarter but were consistent with the Preceding Quarter. Fuel revenues were consistent with the Preceding Quarter, despite increases in global fuel prices, due to contractual lags in rebilling fuel costs under UKSAR2G.

Operating loss was $2.1 million in the Current Quarter compared to operating income of $0.9 million in the Preceding Quarter primarily due to higher operating expenses of $6.1 million, higher depreciation and amortization expense of $0.7 million and higher general and administrative expenses of $0.6 million, partially offset by the higher revenues.

Personnel costs were $3.3 million higher due to the commencement of operations at certain UKSAR2G and IRCG bases, including full quarter impacts of costs that were previously deferred of $1.8 million, increased overtime costs to support the ongoing transitions of $1.0 million and one-time salary adjustments related to a labor agreement in the UK of $0.5 million. Other operating costs related to the ongoing contract transitions in the UK and Ireland were $1.3 million higher, primarily due to increased training, travel between bases, and higher base and facilities costs. Fuel costs were $1.5 million higher due to higher global fuel prices, and while fuel is typically a pass-through, there are delays between when the Company incurs the cost of fuel at prevailing market prices and is then able to recoup the fuel expense under UKSAR2G. Depreciation and amortization expense was higher primarily due to the full quarter impact of a helicopter and other assets placed into service in the Current Quarter for UKSAR2G. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to higher professional services fees and higher personnel costs.

In summary, the operating income margin in the Current Quarter was adversely impacted by total penalties related to aircraft availability of $3.6 million, fuel expenses in excess of fuel revenues of $1.5 million, and certain transition costs that have persisted beyond the commencement of operations at select bases.

Other Services



Three Months Ended





($ in thousands) June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

Favorable

(Unfavorable) Revenues $ 37,903

$ 26,502

$ 11,401 43.0 % Operating income (loss) 2,929

(1,345)

4,274 nm Adjusted Operating Income 5,291

1,089

4,202 nm Operating income (loss) margin 8 %

(5) %





Adjusted Operating Income margin 14 %

4 %







Revenues from Other Services were $11.4 million higher in the Current Quarter primarily due to higher seasonal utilization and higher fuel revenues. Operating income was $2.9 million in the Current Quarter compared to an operating loss of $1.3 million in the Preceding Quarter, primarily due to the higher seasonal revenues and lower general and administrative expenses of $0.5 million, partially offset by higher operating expenses of $7.7 million related to increased activity and higher fuel prices.

Corporate



Three Months Ended





($ in thousands) June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

Favorable

(Unfavorable) Corporate:











Total expenses $ 7,399

$ 8,282

$ 883 10.7 % Gains on disposal of assets 138

7,639

(7,501) (98.2) % Operating loss (7,261)

(643)

(6,618) nm













Consolidated:











Interest income $ 2,870

$ 3,918

$ (1,048) (26.7) % Interest expense, net (12,228)

(13,816)

1,588 11.5 % Loss on extinguishment of debt —

(2,849)

2,849 nm Other, net (8,930)

(5,353)

(3,577) (66.8) % Income tax expense (108)

(3,510)

3,402 96.9 %

Operating loss was $6.6 million higher in the Current Quarter primarily due to lower net gains on asset dispositions of $7.5 million, partially offset by lower general and administrative expenses of $0.8 million due to lower compensation costs related to lower headcount. During the Current Quarter, the Company sold one AW139 medium helicopter, one AS365 medium helicopter, one fixed wing aircraft and various other assets resulting in net gains of $0.1 million. During the Preceding Quarter, the Company sold two heavy helicopters and various other assets resulting in net gains of $7.6 million.

Interest income was $1.0 million lower primarily due to income earned from U.S. Treasury bill investments on escrowed funds in the Preceding Quarter.

Interest expense was $1.6 million lower primarily due to the concurrent interest expense incurred during the refinancing of the Company's 6.875% Senior Secured Notes in the Preceding Quarter, partially offset by a full quarter of interest expense incurred on the 6.750% Senior Secured Notes.

Loss on extinguishment of debt was $2.8 million in the Preceding Quarter due to the write-off of unamortized deferred financing fees associated with the redemption of the 6.875% Senior Notes.

Other expense, net of $8.9 million in the Current Quarter was primarily due to non-cash foreign exchange losses of $7.7 million and pension-related costs of $1.9 million, partially offset by gains related to insurance claims of $0.7 million. Other expense, net of $5.4 million in the Preceding Quarter was primarily due to non-cash foreign exchange losses.

Income tax expense was $3.4 million lower in the Current Quarter primarily due to higher tax credit utilization in Nigeria.

Affirms Adjusted EBITDA Outlook Range and Updates Segment Outlook

Please refer to the section entitled "Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure" below for further discussion regarding the risks and uncertainties as well as other important information regarding Bristow's guidance. The following guidance contains non-GAAP financial measures. Please read the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further information.

Select financial outlook for 2026 is as follows (in USD, millions):



2026E Revenues:

Offshore Energy Services $1,010 - $1,050 Government Services $475 - $495 Other Services $155 - $175 Total Revenues $1,640 - $1,720



Adjusted Operating Income:

Offshore Energy Services $235 - $245 Government Services $55 - $65 Other Services $25 - $30 Corporate ($35 - $30)

$280 - $310



Adjusted EBITDA $295 - $325



Cash interest ~$45 Cash taxes $25 - $30 Maintenance capital expenditures $25 - $30

Capital Allocation and Liquidity

In the Current Quarter, purchases of property and equipment were $67.4 million, of which $6.8 million were maintenance capital expenditures, and cash proceeds from the sale of assets were $5.1 million. In the Preceding Quarter, purchases of property and equipment were $41.3 million, of which $4.4 million were maintenance capital expenditures, and cash proceeds from the sale of assets were $24.9 million.

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had $312.3 million of unrestricted cash and $59.3 million of remaining availability under its asset-based revolving credit facility (the "ABL Facility") for total liquidity of $371.6 million. Borrowings under the ABL Facility are subject to satisfaction of certain terms and conditions.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $41.1 million in the Current Quarter compared to net cash used in operating activities of $8.3 million in the Preceding Quarter. The increase in operating cash flows is primarily due to higher earnings, coupled with a decrease in working capital uses during the Current Quarter.

On July 30, 2026, Bristow declared a dividend of $0.125 per share of common stock, payable on August 28, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2026.

Acquisition of Berry Aviation

On July 13, 2026, the Company completed the acquisition of Berry Aviation Inc. ("Berry Aviation") for $105.0 million, in an all-cash transaction, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. Berry Aviation is expected to add differentiated capabilities that further strengthen the Company's Government Services offering, including special missions, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) operations, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, training and mission support, unmanned aerial systems (UAS) design and development capabilities, and on-demand cargo logistics (ODC). The acquisition is also expected to support a more diversified and balanced business profile.

Conference Call

The Company's management will conduct a conference call starting at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT) on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, to review results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. The conference call can be accessed using the following link:

Link to Access Earnings Call: https://bristowgroup-2q2026.open-exchange.net

A replay will be available through August 26, 2026 by using the link above. A replay will also be available on the Company's website at www.bristowgroup.com shortly after the call and will be accessible through August 26, 2026. The accompanying investor presentation will be available on August 4, 2026, on Bristow's website at www.bristowgroup.com .

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is a leading global provider of mission-critical aviation services for government entities, offshore energy companies and other customers around the world. Our business is comprised of three operating segments: Offshore Energy Services (OES), Government Services and Other Services. Through the use of helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and highly skilled personnel, we provide aviation services such as personnel transportation, offshore energy logistics, search and rescue (SAR), special missions, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) operations, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, medevac, unmanned systems, on-demand cargo logistics (ODC) and other specialized aviation solutions. We are also involved in various advanced air mobility (AAM) initiatives and emerging next-generation aviation technologies.

Our diversified customer and revenue mix, coupled with our broad geographic footprint, supports a durable and balanced business profile. We currently have a presence in Australia, Benin, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Djibouti, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, Ireland, Kenya, the Marshall Islands, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, the Philippines, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the United Kingdom ("UK") and the United States ("U.S .").

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements are statements about our future business, strategy, operations, capabilities and results; financial projections; plans and objectives of our management, including our expectations regarding our quarterly dividend program and our intention to pay down debt; expected actions by us and by third parties, including our customers, competitors, vendors and regulators; and other matters. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believes," "belief," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "may," "might," "will," "would," "could," "should" or other similar words; however, all statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact or historical financial results, are forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements reflect our views and assumptions on the date hereof regarding future events and operating performance. We believe that they are reasonable, but they involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, many of which may be beyond our control, that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in particular, the risks discussed in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" of such report and those discussed in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Accordingly, you should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

You should consider the following key factors when evaluating these forward-looking statements: the impact of supply chain disruptions, inflation and increased fuel prices and our ability or inability to recoup rising costs in the rates we charge to our customers; our reliance on a limited number of helicopter manufacturers and suppliers and the impact of a shortfall in availability of aircraft components and parts required for maintenance and repairs of our helicopters, including significant delays in the delivery of parts for our S92 and AW189 fleet and aircraft in general; our reliance on a limited number of customers and the reduction of our customer base as a result of consolidation and/or the energy transition; public health crises, such as pandemics and epidemics, and any related government policies and actions; our inability to execute our business strategy for diversification efforts related to government services and advanced air mobility; the potential for cyberattacks or security breaches that could disrupt operations, compromise confidential or sensitive information, damage reputation, expose to legal liability, or cause financial losses; the possibility that we may be unable to maintain compliance with covenants in our financing or other agreements; global and regional changes in the demand, supply, prices or other market conditions affecting oil and gas, including changes resulting from the imposition or lifting of crude oil production quotas or other actions that might be imposed by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries ("OPEC") and other producing countries, and geopolitical risks; fluctuations in the demand for our services; the possibility of significant changes in foreign exchange rates and controls; potential effects of increased competition and the introduction of alternative modes of transportation and solutions; the possibility that portions of our fleet may be grounded for extended periods of time or indefinitely (including due to severe weather events); the possibility of political instability, civil unrest, war or acts of terrorism in any of the countries where we operate or elsewhere, including the ongoing conflict in Iran, which could result in operational interruptions and supply impacts, including fuel shortages and price increases; the possibility that we may be unable to re-deploy our aircraft to regions with greater demand; the existence of operating risks inherent in our business, including the possibility of declining safety performance; labor issues, including our inability to negotiate acceptable collective bargaining or union agreements with employees covered by such agreements; the possibility of changes in tax, environmental, trade, immigration and other laws and regulations and policies, including, without limitation, tariffs and actions of the governments that impact the aviation industry, oil and gas operations, favor renewable energy projects or address climate change; any failure to effectively manage, and receive anticipated returns from, acquisitions, divestitures, investments, joint ventures and other portfolio actions; the possibility that we may be unable to dispose of older aircraft through sales into the aftermarket; the possibility that we may impair our long-lived assets and other assets, including inventory, property and equipment and investments in unconsolidated affiliates; general economic conditions, including interest rates or uncertainty in the capital and credit markets; disruptions in global trade, including as a result of tariffs, trade restrictions, retaliatory trade measures or the effect of such actions on trading relationships between the United States ("U.S.") and other countries; the potential effects of any future U.S. government shutdown on our Government Services business; the possibility that reductions in spending on aviation services by governmental agencies where we are seeking contracts could adversely affect or lead to modifications of the procurement process or that such reductions in spending could adversely affect Government Services contract terms or otherwise delay service or the receipt of payments under such contracts; and the effectiveness of our environmental, social and governance initiatives.

The above description of risks and uncertainties is by no means all-inclusive, but is designed to highlight what we believe are important factors to consider. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and are only made as of the date hereof. The forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect our businesses, particularly those discussed in greater detail in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" and Part II, Item 7, "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Part I, Item 2, "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" of the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We disclaim any obligation or undertaking, other than as required by law, to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

BRISTOW GROUP INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Favorable/

(Unfavorable)

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

Total revenues $ 411,755

$ 388,705

$ 23,050 Costs and expenses:









Operating expenses









Personnel 101,193

103,569

2,376 Repairs and maintenance 60,561

68,569

8,008 Insurance 5,968

6,597

629 Fuel 33,328

20,146

(13,182) Leased-in equipment 28,865

28,549

(316) Other 73,013

66,107

(6,906) Total operating expenses 302,928

293,537

(9,391) General and administrative expenses 43,225

44,252

1,027 Depreciation and amortization expense 28,889

24,386

(4,503) Total costs and expenses 375,042

362,175

(12,867) Gains on disposal of assets 138

7,639

(7,501) Earnings from unconsolidated affiliates 2,725

506

2,219 Operating income 39,576

34,675

4,901 Interest income 2,870

3,918

(1,048) Interest expense, net (12,228)

(13,816)

1,588 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

(2,849)

2,849 Other, net (8,930)

(5,353)

(3,577) Total other income (expense), net (18,288)

(18,100)

(188) Income before income taxes 21,288

16,575

4,713 Income tax expense (108)

(3,510)

3,402 Net income 21,180

13,065

8,115 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests (26)

41

(67) Net income attributable to Bristow Group Inc. $ 21,154

$ 13,106

$ 8,048











Basic earnings per common share $ 0.71

$ 0.45



Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.70

$ 0.44















Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 29,616

29,254



Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 30,011

30,062















Adjusted Operating Income $ 71,894

$ 52,853

$ 19,041 EBITDA $ 62,405

$ 54,777

$ 7,628 Adjusted EBITDA $ 79,808

$ 59,275

$ 20,533

BRISTOW GROUP INC. REVENUES BY SEGMENT (unaudited, in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Favorable

(Unfavorable)

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

Offshore Energy Services:











Europe $ 104,566

$ 98,651

$ 5,915 6.0 % Americas 106,619

105,399

1,220 1.2 % Africa 50,433

50,283

150 0.3 % Total Offshore Energy Services $ 261,618

$ 254,333

$ 7,285 2.9 % Government Services 112,234

107,870

4,364 4.0 % Other Services 37,903

26,502

11,401 43.0 %

$ 411,755

$ 388,705

$ 23,050 5.9 %

FLIGHT HOURS BY SEGMENT (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Favorable

(Unfavorable)

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

Offshore Energy Services:











Europe 7,658

8,217

(559) (6.8) % Americas 10,112

10,470

(358) (3.4) % Africa 5,288

5,545

(257) (4.6) % Total Offshore Energy Services 23,058

24,232

(1,174) (4.8) % Government Services 4,620

4,051

569 14.0 % Other Services 3,697

3,337

360 10.8 %

31,375

31,620

(245) (0.8) %

BRISTOW GROUP INC. Second Quarter Segment Statements of Operations (unaudited, in thousands)



Offshore

Energy

Services

Government

Services

Other

Services

Corporate

Consolidated Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

















Revenues $ 261,618

$ 112,234

$ 37,903

$ —

$ 411,755 Less:

















Personnel 57,102

35,967

8,124

—

101,193 Repairs and maintenance 42,746

14,081

3,734

—

60,561 Insurance 3,855

1,788

325

—

5,968 Fuel 19,517

4,343

9,468

—

33,328 Leased-in equipment 16,515

10,607

1,743

—

28,865 Other segment costs 38,424

26,851

7,775

—

73,050 Total operating expenses 178,159

93,637

31,169

—

302,965 General and administrative expenses 23,033

11,552

1,460

7,143

43,188 Depreciation and amortization expense 17,098

9,190

2,345

256

28,889 Total costs and expenses 218,290

114,379

34,974

7,399

375,042 Gains on disposal of assets —

—

—

138

138 Earnings from unconsolidated affiliates 2,725

—

—

—

2,725 Operating income (loss) $ 46,053

$ (2,145)

$ 2,929

$ (7,261)

$ 39,576 Non-GAAP(1):

















Depreciation and amortization expense 17,098

9,190

2,345

256

28,889 PBH amortization 3,386

164

17

—

3,567 Gains on disposal of assets —

—

—

(138)

(138) Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) $ 66,537

$ 7,209

$ 5,291

$ (7,143)

$ 71,894



Offshore

Energy

Services

Government

Services

Other

Services

Corporate

Consolidated Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

















Revenues $ 254,333

$ 107,870

$ 26,502

$ —

$ 388,705 Less:

















Personnel 63,360

32,626

7,583

—

103,569 Repairs and maintenance 50,581

14,572

3,416

—

68,569 Insurance 3,968

2,316

313

—

6,597 Fuel 12,974

2,817

4,355

—

20,146 Leased-in equipment 16,641

10,100

1,808

—

28,549 Other segment costs 34,980

25,097

5,993

—

66,070 Total operating expenses 182,504

87,528

23,468

—

293,500 General and administrative expenses 23,484

10,922

1,981

7,902

44,289 Depreciation and amortization expense 13,131

8,477

2,398

380

24,386 Total costs and expenses 219,119

106,927

27,847

8,282

362,175 Gains on disposal of assets —

—

—

7,639

7,639 Earnings from unconsolidated affiliates 506

—

—

—

506 Operating income (loss) $ 35,720

$ 943

$ (1,345)

$ (643)

$ 34,675 Non-GAAP(1):

















Depreciation and amortization expense 13,131

8,477

2,398

380

24,386 PBH amortization 1,305

90

36

—

1,431 Gains on disposal of assets —

—

—

(7,639)

(7,639) Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) $ 50,156

$ 9,510

$ 1,089

$ (7,902)

$ 52,853



























(1) See definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section further below.

BRISTOW GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in thousands)



June 30,

2026

December 31,

2025 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 314,752

$ 293,631 Accounts receivable, net 246,299

217,102 Inventories 137,167

132,727 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 56,289

50,828 Total current assets 754,507

694,288 Property and equipment, net 1,183,721

1,152,668 Investment in unconsolidated affiliates 24,584

23,852 Right-of-use assets 225,400

241,666 Other assets 194,361

198,787 Total assets $ 2,382,573

$ 2,311,261







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 76,493

$ 86,286 Accrued wages, benefits and related taxes 53,396

68,654 Income taxes payable and other accrued taxes 15,490

22,759 Deferred revenue 30,175

22,440 Accrued maintenance and repairs 26,516

28,793 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 68,369

77,038 Accrued interest and other accrued liabilities 36,038

31,317 Current maturities of long-term debt 27,419

27,943 Total current liabilities 333,896

365,230 Long-term debt, less current maturities 718,061

643,511 Other liabilities and deferred credits 40,711

31,782 Deferred taxes 44,839

46,571 Long-term operating lease liabilities 155,898

164,544 Total liabilities 1,293,405

1,251,638







Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 332

325 Additional paid-in capital 771,022

762,520 Retained earnings 468,366

441,739 Treasury stock, at cost (98,165)

(87,129) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (52,290)

(57,750) Total Bristow Group Inc. stockholders' equity 1,089,265

1,059,705 Noncontrolling interests (97)

(82) Total stockholders' equity 1,089,168

1,059,623 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,382,573

$ 2,311,261

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company's management uses EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating Income to assess the performance and operating results of its business. Each of these measures, as well as Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, each as detailed below, are non-GAAP measures, have limitations, and are provided in addition to, and not as an alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") (including the notes), included in the Company's filings with the SEC and posted on the Company's website.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as Earnings before Interest expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted for non-cash gains and losses on the sale of assets, non-cash foreign exchange gains (losses) related to the revaluation of certain balance sheet items, and certain special items that occurred during the reported period, such as the amortization of PBH maintenance agreements that are non-cash within the period, gains on insurance claims, non-cash nonrecurring insurance adjustments and other special items which include professional service fees related to unusual litigation proceedings and other nonrecurring costs related to strategic activities. The professional services fees are primarily attorneys' fees related to litigation and arbitration matters that the Company is pursuing (where no gain contingency has been recorded or identified) that are unusual in nature and outside of the normal course of the Company's continuing business operations. The other nonrecurring costs primarily related to strategic activities are costs associated with financing transactions and proposed mergers and acquisitions ("M&A") transactions. These special items are related to various pursuits that are not individually material to the Company and, as such, are aggregated for presentation. The Company views these matters and their related financial impacts on the Company's operating performance as extraordinary and not reflective of the operational performance of the Company's core business activities. In addition, the same costs are not reasonably likely to recur within two years nor have the same charges or gains occurred within the prior two years. The Company includes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of its operating performance. Management believes that the use of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to investors because it provides information with respect to the Company's ability to meet its future debt service, capital expenditures and working capital requirements and the financial performance of the Company's assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA is a recognized term under GAAP. Accordingly, they should not be used as an indicator of, or an alternative to, net income the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as a measure of operating performance. In addition, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be measures of free cash flow available for management's discretionary use, as they do not consider certain cash requirements, such as debt service requirements. Because the definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (or similar measures) may vary among companies and industries, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited, in thousands).



Three Months Ended





June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

LTM Net income $ 21,180

$ 13,065

$ 18,676

$ 51,591

$ 104,512 Depreciation and amortization expense 28,889

24,386

18,377

17,739

89,391 Interest expense, net 12,228

13,816

10,432

9,962

46,438 Income tax expense (benefit) 108

3,510

3,026

(11,843)

(5,199) EBITDA $ 62,405

$ 54,777

$ 50,511

$ 67,449

$ 235,142 (Gains) losses on disposal of assets (138)

(7,639)

2,111

(8,245)

(13,911) Loss on extinguishment of debt —

2,849

—

—

2,849 Foreign exchange losses 7,673

4,554

3,051

2,946

18,224 Special items(1) 9,868

4,734

4,455

4,947

24,004 Adjusted EBITDA $ 79,808

$ 59,275

$ 60,128

$ 67,097

$ 266,308

(1) Special items include the following:



Three Months Ended





June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

LTM PBH amortization $ 3,567

$ 1,431

$ 2,232

$ 2,172

$ 9,402 Gain on insurance claim (714)

—

(4,970)

—

(5,684) IT System transition costs 229

—

—

—

229 Other special items 6,786

3,303

7,193

2,775

20,057

$ 9,868

$ 4,734

$ 4,455

$ 4,947

$ 24,004

The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the outlook periods included in this release to projected net income (GAAP) for the same periods because components of the calculation are inherently unpredictable. The inability to forecast certain components of the calculation would significantly affect the accuracy of the reconciliation. Additionally, the Company does not provide guidance on the items used to reconcile projected Adjusted EBITDA due to the uncertainty regarding timing and estimates of such items. Therefore, the Company does not present a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) to net income (GAAP) for the outlook periods.

Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow represents the Company's net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less maintenance capital expenditures. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is Free Cash Flow adjusted to exclude costs paid in relation to certain special items which primarily include (i) professional service fees related to unusual litigation proceedings and (ii) other nonrecurring costs related to strategic activities. The professional services fees are primarily attorneys' fees related to unusual litigation and arbitration matters that the Company is pursuing (where no gain contingency has been recorded or identified) that are unusual in nature and outside of the normal course of the Company's continuing business operations. The other nonrecurring costs related to strategic activities are costs associated with financing transactions and proposed M&A transactions. These special items are related to various pursuits that are not individually material to the Company and, as such, are aggregated for presentation. The Company views these matters and their related financial impacts on the Company's operating performance as extraordinary and not reflective of the operational performance of the Company's core business activities. In addition, the same costs are not reasonably likely to recur within two years nor have the same charges or gains occurred within the prior two years. Management believes that Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are meaningful to investors because they provide information with respect to the Company's ability to generate cash from the business. Neither Free Cash Flow nor Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a recognized term under GAAP. Accordingly, these measures should not be used as an indicator of, or an alternative to, net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Investors should note numerous methods may exist for calculating a company's free cash flow. As a result, the method used by management to calculate Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow may differ from the methods used by other companies to calculate their free cash flow. As such, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow (unaudited, in thousands).



Three Months Ended





June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

LTM Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 41,076

$ (8,250)

$ 76,913

$ 23,057

$ 132,796 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures (6,791)

(4,359)

(6,044)

(2,800)

(19,994) Free Cash Flow $ 34,285

$ (12,609)

$ 70,869

$ 20,257

$ 112,802 Plus: Special items 1,522

843

883

1,108

4,356 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 35,807

$ (11,766)

$ 71,752

$ 21,365

$ 117,158

Adjusted Operating Income by Segment

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) ("Adjusted Operating Income") is defined as operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization (including PBH amortization) and gains or losses on asset dispositions that occurred during the reported period. The Company includes Adjusted Operating Income to provide investors with a supplemental measure of each segment's operating performance. Management believes that the use of Adjusted Operating Income is meaningful to investors because it provides information with respect to each segment's ability to generate cash from its operations. Adjusted Operating Income is not a recognized term under GAAP. Accordingly, this measure should not be used as an indicator of, or an alternative to, operating income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as a measure of operating performance. Because the definition of Adjusted Operating Income (or similar measures) may vary among companies and industries, it may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of operating income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted Operating Income for each segment and Corporate (unaudited, in thousands).



Three Months Ended

Increase

(Decrease)

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

Offshore Energy Services:











Operating income $ 46,053

$ 35,720

$ 10,333 28.9 % Depreciation and amortization expense 17,098

13,131

3,967 30.2 % PBH amortization 3,386

1,305

2,081 nm Offshore Energy Services Adjusted Operating Income $ 66,537

$ 50,156

$ 16,381 32.7 %













Government Services:











Operating income (loss) $ (2,145)

$ 943

$ (3,088) nm Depreciation and amortization expense 9,190

8,477

713 8.4 % PBH amortization 164

90

74 82.2 % Government Services Adjusted Operating Income $ 7,209

$ 9,510

$ (2,301) (24.2) %













Other Services:











Operating income (loss) $ 2,929

$ (1,345)

$ 4,274 nm Depreciation and amortization expense 2,345

2,398

(53) (2.2) % PBH amortization 17

36

(19) (52.8) % Other Services Adjusted Operating Income $ 5,291

$ 1,089

$ 4,202 nm













Total Segment Adjusted Operating Income $ 79,037

$ 60,755

$ 18,282 30.1 %













Corporate:











Operating loss $ (7,261)

$ (643)

$ (6,618) nm Depreciation and amortization expense 256

380

(124) (32.6) % Gains on disposal of assets (138)

(7,639)

7,501 98.2 % Corporate Adjusted Operating Loss $ (7,143)

$ (7,902)

$ 759 9.6 %













Consolidated Adjusted Operating Income $ 71,894

$ 52,853

$ 19,041 36.0 %

BRISTOW GROUP INC. FLEET COUNT



Number of Aircraft







Type Owned Aircraft

Leased Aircraft

Total

Aircraft

Maximum Passenger Capacity

Average Age

(years)(1) Heavy Helicopters:

















S92 32

28

60

19

16 AW189 25

5

30

16

8

57

33

90







Medium Helicopters:

















AW139 47

9

56

12

14 S76 D/C++ 12

—

12

12

14 H160 —

4

4

12

—

59

13

72







Light—Twin Engine Helicopters:

















AW109 3

—

3

7

19 H135 12

—

12

6

10

15

—

15







Light—Single Engine Helicopters:

















AS350 12

—

12

4

27 AW119 13

—

13

7

20

25

—

25







Total Helicopters 156

46

202





14 Fixed Wing 8

5

13







Unmanned Aerial Systems ("UAS") 3

—

3







Total Fleet(2) 167

51

218



































(1) Reflects the average age of helicopters that are owned by the Company. (2) Does not include certain aircraft shown in the under construction line in the segment fleet table below. Upon completion of additional configuration, the newly-delivered aircraft will appear in the fleet table above when placed into service.

The table below presents the number of aircraft in our fleet as of June 30, 2026, their distribution among the segments through which we operate, as a percentage of total revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2026, and the number of aircraft not yet reflected in our fleet as they were on order or under construction as of June 30, 2026.



Percentage of Total Revenues

Helicopters

Fixed Wing

UAS





Heavy

Medium

Light

Twin

Light

Single

Total Offshore Energy Services 65 %

59

62

12

—

—

—

133 Government Services 27 %

31

10

3

20

—

3

67 Other Services 8 %

—

—

—

5

13

—

18 Total 100 %

90

72

15

25

13

3

218 Aircraft not currently in fleet:





























Under construction(1)(3)



4

—

—

—

—

—

4 Options(2)



9

—

6

—

—

—

15



























(1) Under construction reflects new aircraft that the Company has either taken possession of and are undergoing additional configuration before being placed into service or are currently under construction by the Original Equipment Manufacturer ("OEM") and pending delivery. Includes four AW189 heavy helicopters (of which one was delivered and is undergoing additional configuration). (2) Options include nine AW189 heavy helicopters and six H135 light-twin helicopters. (3) Excludes leased aircraft in the Company's possession but not yet placed in service and any orders or options for electric/hybrid vertical takeoff and landing and short takeoff and landing aircraft, collectively known as Advanced Air Mobility ("AAM") aircraft, that may have deposits but are pending regulatory certification.

SOURCE Bristow Group