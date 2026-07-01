British Airways marks 80 years of flying to the United States and announces significant lounge investment

This July, British Airways celebrates eight decades of transatlantic service, with its first route from London to New York laying the foundation for today's extensive US network.

This summer season the airline will operate over 20,500 flights to and from the US, and continues to offer more flights from the US than any other European carrier.

The airline has announced significant lounge investment across the US, including a full redevelopment of its lounge at Newark Liberty International Airport, planned enhancements in Boston and San Francisco, and wider upgrades across its global network.

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- British Airways today celebrates 80 years of service between the United Kingdom and the United States, marking a landmark anniversary that began with its very first transatlantic route from London to New York.

Eighty years ago today, British Overseas Airways Corporations' (BOAC) first commercial landplane service arrived in New York's LaGuardia from London. The flight took nearly 20 hours via Shannon and Gander and was operated by a Lockheed Constellation 049.

First look at British Airways' redesigned Newark lounge (credit: Gensler) First look at British Airways' redesigned Newark lounge (credit: Gensler)

Since that inaugural flight in 1946 by BOAC, the airline has been at the forefront of transatlantic travel, operating the supersonic Concorde, inventing the lie-flat business bed and building one of the world's most enduring and extensive transatlantic networks. From early long-haul crossings to today's modern fleet and extensive network, British Airways has continuously evolved while staying true to its commitment to service and a unique British experience.

New York – the airline's first US destination – remains at the hub of its global network today and the airline now serves 27 destinations across the United States, connecting millions of customers each year for business, leisure and major global events.

Sean Doyle, British Airways Chairman and CEO, said: "Reaching 80 years of flying to the United States is a truly proud moment for British Airways. From our very first flight between London and New York to the comprehensive network we operate today, our commitment to connecting people, cultures and commerce across the Atlantic has never been stronger.

"This year is especially significant as the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary and plays host to a global football spectacle. We are proud to be bringing fans and travelers together for these historic moments, while continuing to invest in our customer experience to shape the future of transatlantic travel."

Investing in the future of US customer experience

Looking ahead, British Airways has announced significant investment in its lounge offering across the United States, enhancing the experience for customers throughout their journey.

At Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), the airline is investing $15 million in a full redevelopment of its lounge, introducing a new design concept inspired by the New Jersey coastline and the state's industrial heritage, alongside British Airways' signature style. Working in partnership with global architecture and design firm Gensler, the transformed lounge will feature a new full-service bar, enhanced dining and food service areas, and a significantly upgraded Concorde dining space for eligible customers.

Customers will also benefit from fully refurbished bathrooms and shower facilities and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the runway, creating a brighter and more open environment. Locally sourced materials, furniture and finishes will be incorporated to reflect the Garden State. Development is expected to begin later this year, with the new lounge reopening in 2027.

British Airways has also earmarked plans for future lounge investments in Boston and San Francisco in 2027.

These projects form part of a broader program of investment across British Airways' global lounge network, including at London Heathrow and additional US locations, as the airline continues to further enhance its ground experience.

A continuing legacy

As it looks to the future, British Airways continues its multi-billion-dollar transformation program to enhance every aspect of the customer journey. This includes its rollout of high-speed Starlink Wi-Fi, bringing faster and more reliable connectivity onboard; the strengthening of its operational performance, with improved punctuality supported by the latest technology; and the unveiling of its new First cabin design, redefining premium travel with greater privacy and comfort.

This summer season the airline will operate over 20,500 flights to and from the US, and continues to offer more flights from the US than any other European carrier.

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SOURCE British Airways