British Philharmonic Orchestra and TAL Join Hands in Promoting Online Music Education

The two sides met to review the comprehensive classical music curriculum project (co-created by the British Philharmonic Orchestra and TAL's subsidiary Xueersi online school) and further discuss the level of cooperation between "music education +Technology".

Before the meeting, Philharmonic Orchestra visited TAL's exhibition hall, where Frank Wu, TAL secretary representative of the overseas-educated scholars association, provide a detailed introduction of TAL. The guests experienced TAL's featured EdTech products, such as WISROOM smart classroom and AI Teacher Mandarin Learning System.

The visit was met with repeated praise. Michael Fuller said, "TAL's intentions to expand the coverage of quality education resources with online education is highly consistent with Philharmonic Orchestra's goals in promoting classical music for children. I hope the future collaboration between us will present more personalized and efficient music lessons with the help of vivid and interesting technological applications."

In August 2018, Xueersi online school became the exclusive online education partner of British Philharmonic Orchestra in China, jointly creating a classical music enlightenment class taught by master musicians. After a year of polishing, the British Philharmonic Orchestra classical music course was officially launched this month on Xueersi online school. This is the result of intensive integration of the platform's innovative technology and online classroom capabilities. Online education technologies enable pure, elegant classical music appreciations which transcend the boundaries of time and space. "We are very pleased to see the course have provided us a rare opportunity to explore classical music through combining music and educational technology. At the same time, it enriches children with knowledge of music and skills which can bring lifetime benefits." said Alexandra Brierley.

In conclusion, both teams settled on the direction and follow-up of teamwork and support. In the future, based on the advantages of Philharmonic Orchestra resources, the pair will fully play to the powerful "amplifying effects" of online education. With the help of the internet and technology, sharing the inspiring energy of classical music, examining the culture and history behind the art of symphonic music, and constantly exploring more possibilities between "music education +Technology", will open the doors to the music world made for children.

The British Philharmonic Orchestra classical music course is part of Xueersi online school's literacy education system. Currently, the first course has been launched. In the future, three other courses named "Knowing Musician", "Famous Musicians & Famous Songs" and "20th Century Classical Music" will be released successively.

In addition to music courses, Xueersi online school also integrates high-quality educational resources around the world to create a high-level literacy education platform for children, covering more than 20 individual subjects, such as music, artificial intelligence, aesthetics, astronomy, history, etc. With cross-disciplinary content and an extensive range of knowledge, Xueersi online school guide children to create broader visions, develop their own interests, thus cultivating "abilities that can bring lifetime benefits".

