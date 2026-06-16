Britten Inc. Brings Massport's Guinness World Records Soccer Ball Vision to Life Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026™

BOSTON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Working alongside the Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport), Britten Inc., a world-class event fabrication company, brought together a team of partners to help bring Massport's goal of breaking a Guiness World Record™ to life.

Britten Brings Massport's Guinness World Record Soccer Ball Vision to Life Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026™

Standing at 47-feet tall, this massive soccer ball installation was created to celebrate the arrival of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ in the Boston region and serve as an experiential marketing activation along Boston Harbor at Piers Park II in East Boston. Now officially certified, the soccer ball successfully surpassed the current Guinness World Record™.

The project showcases Britten's expertise in transforming ambitious ideas into unforgettable brand activations. From engineering and fabrication to logistics and installation, Britten worked closely with Massport and project partners to bring this iconic vision to life.

"This project exemplifies what Britten does best—turning bold concepts into memorable experiences that capture attention and create community engagement," said Paul Britten Jr., EVP of Sales and Marketing at Britten. "As excitement builds around FIFA World Cup 2026™, we're honored to help Massport create a destination-worthy attraction that welcomes visitors and celebrates the global spirit of the game."

Visible from multiple locations along Boston Harbor and even from arriving aircraft approaching Boston Logan International Airport, the installation was designed to become a highly shareable centerpiece of the city's World Cup festivities.

Massport's weeklong display is part of a broader effort to build excitement and community engagement as the Boston region prepares to host seven FIFA World Cup matches in 2026. The installation will remain on display at Piers Park II from June 12–18 and serves as a gathering point for residents and visitors alike.

For Britten, the project further demonstrates the company's capabilities in large-scale event environments, fabrication, experiential marketing activations, and high-profile public installations for brands, organizations, and major events nationwide.

About Britten Inc.

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan, Britten Inc. is a vertically integrated experiential fabrication company serving brands, agencies, venues, and events across North America and internationally. From concept development and engineering to large-format print, custom structures, scenic fabrication, and nationwide installation, Britten delivers comprehensive design-build-install solutions from its 35-acre, 500,000+ square foot manufacturing campus. With a portfolio that includes proprietary innovations such as BoxPop®, BannerSaver™, EventTruss™, and Foam3D™, Britten partners with leading global brands to create impactful, large-scale branded environments built for performance, durability, and visual impact.

Media Contact

Paul Britten Jr.

Britten Inc.

EVP, Sales & Marketing

231.218.1451

[email protected]

SOURCE Britten, Inc.