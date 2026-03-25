Britten Inc. Announces Strategic Shift to World-Class Event Fabrication

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Britten Inc., a long-established leader in signage, large-format printing, and visual communications, today announced a strategic evolution of its business to focus on world-class event fabrication.

While signage remains a core capability, the company is aligning its resources, creative talent, and long-term investment toward large-scale custom event fabrication solutions for live events, brand activations, exhibits, and immersive environments. This evolution positions Britten to better serve clients seeking impactful event marketing solutions that drive audience engagement and deliver memorable attendee experiences.

Backed by more than four decades of manufacturing expertise, Britten is expanding its North American footprint as a fully integrated partner for event production, delivering design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and project management under one roof. This seamless approach allows clients to execute complex marketing events with greater efficiency and stronger results aligned with their business goals.

Founded in 1985 by Paul Britten as a hand-painted banner and sign business, the company began serving racetracks and outdoor events with custom billboards and signage. What started as Britten Banners has grown into one of the most advanced and vertically integrated event fabrication companies in North America, supporting corporate events, conferences, trade show booths, brand activations, and large-scale experiential marketing campaigns.

Today, Britten employs more than 250 full-time associates, including industrial designers, project engineers, graphic artists, craftspeople, field supervisors, and project managers. This multidisciplinary team collaborates closely with event marketing strategy leaders to bring creative ideas to life. From its 35-acre campus in Traverse City, Michigan—encompassing more than 500,000 square feet of manufacturing space across eight buildings—the company delivers projects to venues and events worldwide, including Madison Square Garden, the Olympic Games, the Super Bowl, and the FIFA World Cup. These projects include custom exhibits, branded environments, scenic elements, and large-scale event installations designed to engage audiences around the world.

Britten's work helps brands connect with millions of attendees through immersive, high-impact experiences designed to drive engagement, generate leads, and build long-term brand recognition.

"This evolution reflects the work our clients have asked us to do over many years," said Paul Britten, President of Britten Inc. "Every capability on our campus was developed in response to a specific creative challenge. Our portfolio and growth over the last four decades are the direct result of saying 'yes' to bold ideas and earning the trust of the brands we serve."

Britten now provides integrated conceptual design and engineering, large-format printing, Foam3D™ sculptural graphics, metal fabrication, woodworking, logistics, and nationwide installation services in order to create immersive event environments tailored to specific client needs. By consolidating services within one organization, the company reduces handoffs, streamlines communication, and integrates fabrication considerations early in the design process, ensuring durability and consistent execution at scale. This approach ensures every detail—from materials to final installation—is executed with precision and quality.

This integrated model supports every phase of event planning, from early concept development and creative direction to final execution and post-event engagement. Whether supporting a product launch, corporate conference, trade show booth, or experiential marketing campaign, Britten helps clients bring their vision to life in a way that resonates with their target audience.

Historically recognized for proprietary product innovations such as BoxPop® container structures, BannerSaver™ light-pole bracket systems, BannerDrop™, BannerStretch™, and EventTruss™ portable structures and stages, Britten has increasingly been engaged to deliver complete branded environments and experiential activations. Its expanded design-build-install model enables clients to reduce complexity and risk while maintaining strict schedule and quality standards.

"Experiential event design is only as powerful as the fabrication behind it," said Paul Britten Jr., Executive Vice President. "Our role is to bridge vision and reality, helping partners dream big while delivering solutions that work in the real world."

As demand has grown nationally and internationally, Britten has expanded operations into Canada and Mexico to support consistent execution across regions. This expansion allows the company to better serve clients hosting activations across North America while ensuring seamless logistics and execution. The company continues to invest in advanced manufacturing technologies, including ultra-wide dye-sublimation printing on sustainable materials, robotic sewing and finishing systems, CNC vacuum forming, large-scale 3D printing, and other environmentally conscious production methods. These tools enable Britten to build complex custom event fabrication elements efficiently while reducing waste and improving performance.

In today's competitive event marketing landscape, brands and organizations need partners who can deliver more than just materials—they need a company that understands strategy, execution, and the importance of creating memorable experiences. Britten's integrated approach helps clients navigate planning, promotion, and execution while maximizing audience engagement and event success.

Britten's evolution into a world-class experiential fabricator is not a departure from its history. It is the natural result of decades of craftsmanship, innovation, and long-term client partnerships. Looking ahead, the company will continue investing in people, processes, and technology, guided by a simple principle: if it helps clients succeed, it is worth doing.

About Britten Inc.

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan, Britten Inc. is a vertically integrated experiential fabrication company serving brands, agencies, venues, and events across North America and internationally. The company specializes in event design, custom event fabrication, and experiential marketing solutions for corporate events, trade shows, retail environments, and live experiences. From concept development and engineering to large-format print, custom structures, scenic fabrication, and nationwide installation, Britten delivers comprehensive design-build-install solutions from its 35-acre, 500,000+ square foot manufacturing campus. With a portfolio that includes proprietary innovations such as BoxPop®, BannerSaver™, EventTruss™, and Foam3D™, Britten partners with leading global brands to create impactful, large-scale branded environments built for performance, durability, and visual impact.

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SOURCE Britten, Inc.