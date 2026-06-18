BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP ISSUES ANNUAL CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY REPORT

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) ("Brixmor" or the "Company") announced today the release of its eighth annual Corporate Responsibility (CR) Report, which provides a comprehensive overview of the Company's CR strategy, initiatives, and 2025 performance.

"This report highlights how central Corporate Responsibility is to how we operate and grow," stated Brian Finnegan, Chief Executive Officer and President. "From investing in our people and strengthening community connections to advancing environmental stewardship and upholding strong governance, these priorities are embedded in our business. Aligning them with the needs of our stakeholders drives sustained performance and long-term value creation."

Notable achievements in each pillar of Brixmor's Corporate Responsibility strategy for calendar year 2025 included:

Employee Engagement:

Achieved an employee satisfaction rate exceeding 95% for the third consecutive employee survey, demonstrating our commitment to providing an exceptional employee experience.





Maintained an annual voluntary turnover rate of 10% or below for the third consecutive year, reflecting our ongoing efforts to foster an engaged and stable workforce.

Community Connection:

Sponsored more than 3,400 hours of employee service in Brixmor's communities and donations equivalent to 20,000+ meals to local organizations, reflecting our business's connection to local communities and our team's dedication to purposeful action.





Hosted 190 events across the portfolio, including grand openings, family events, fitness classes, concerts, and fundraisers, showcasing the vibrancy of our local communities and tenants.

Environmental Stewardship:

Reduced Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 56% compared to 2018 levels, surpassing our 50% emissions reduction goal and sustaining performance above target ahead of our 2030 goal year.





Reduced like-for-like common area water usage by 60% and like-for-like common area electricity usage by 57%, demonstrating our prioritization of resource efficiency and the impact of sustainability initiatives in our portfolio.

Ethics & Governance:

Maintained the top corporate governance rating from Green Street for the second consecutive year, demonstrating our continued focus on strong, shareholder-aligned governance practices.





Maintained the highest score of "1" from ISS's Governance QualityScore, in recognition of our culture of integrity, accountability, transparency, and oversight.

To learn more and read the entire CR report, please visit https://www.brixmor.com/corporate-responsibility.

ABOUT BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. The Company's 344 retail centers comprise approximately 62 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. Brixmor's properties reflect its vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a valued partner to a broad range of retailers, including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets and Ross Stores.

Brixmor announces material information to its investors in SEC filings and press releases and on public conference calls, webcasts and the "Investors" page of its website at https://www.brixmor.com. The Company also uses social media to communicate with its investors and the public, and the information Brixmor posts on social media may be deemed material information. Therefore, Brixmor encourages investors and others interested in the Company to review the information that it posts on its website and on its social media channels.

SAFE HARBOR LANGUAGE

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding the performance of our business, our financial results, our liquidity and capital resources, and other non-historical statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "projects," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. We believe these factors include, but are not limited to, those described under the sections entitled "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are accessible on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov. These factors include (1) changes in national, regional, and local economies, due to global events such as international geopolitical conflicts, international trade disputes, a foreign debt crisis, foreign currency volatility, or due to domestic issues, such as government policies and regulations, tariffs, energy prices, market dynamics, general economic contractions, ongoing levels of inflation and interest rates, unemployment, or limited growth in consumer income or spending; (2) local real estate market conditions, including an oversupply of space in, or a reduction in demand for, properties similar to those in our portfolio; (3) competition from other available properties and e-commerce; (4) disruption and/or consolidation in the retail sector, the financial stability of our tenants, and the overall financial condition of large retailing companies, including their ability to pay rent and/or expense reimbursements that are due to us; (5) in the case of percentage rents, the sales volumes of our tenants; (6) increases in property operating expenses, including common area expenses, utilities, insurance, and real estate taxes, which are relatively inflexible and generally do not decrease if revenue or occupancy decrease; (7) increases in the costs to repair, renovate, and re-lease space; (8) earthquakes, wildfires, tornadoes, hurricanes, damage from rising sea levels due to climate change, other natural disasters, epidemics and/or pandemics, civil unrest, terrorist acts, or acts of war, any of which may result in uninsured or underinsured losses; (9) changes in laws and governmental regulations, including those governing usage, zoning, the environment, privacy, data security, intellectual property rights, and taxes; and (10) cybersecurity incidents or other disruptions to information technology systems used by us, our tenants, or our vendors, which could compromise data or impair business operations. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in our periodic filings. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except to the extent otherwise required by law.

SOURCE Brixmor Property Group Inc.