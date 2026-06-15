BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP MOURNS THE PASSING OF JAMES M. TAYLOR

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) ("Brixmor" or the "Company") today announced with deep sadness the passing of former Chief Executive Officer James M. Taylor Jr., a transformative leader whose vision, integrity, and humanity left an enduring mark on the Company and the broader real estate industry. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife Alice, his daughters Gracie and Mary Lyle, and the many friends and colleagues whose lives he touched.

Jim served as Chief Executive Officer of Brixmor from 2016 until his retirement in December 2025, successfully guiding the Company through a pivotal period of transformation and strategic repositioning. Over the course of his distinguished career, he was recognized as a thoughtful and disciplined leader, known for his strategic clarity, commitment to strong governance, and ability to build high-performing teams. He was deeply committed to the well-being and success of Brixmor's employees, a priority that shaped the culture across the organization. Under his leadership, Brixmor evolved into a premier owner and operator of open-air retail centers, and his influence extended broadly across the REIT and investment communities.

"Jim was an exceptional leader who left a lasting impact on Brixmor and our industry," said Brian T. Finnegan, Chief Executive Officer and President. "He had a unique ability to bring clarity to complex situations, often using simple, memorable analogies that resonated with everyone around him. Even after his retirement, Jim remained one of Brixmor's strongest supporters, always invested in the Company's success. More importantly, Jim was a trusted mentor, a genuine friend, and led with integrity, empathy, and a deep commitment to people. He put people first, not just in principle, but in practice, and he set a standard for leadership grounded in humility. His legacy will be the countless lives he touched and the example he set for all of us. Above all, he was a devoted husband and father and someone who brought out the best in those around him."

"On behalf of the Board, we are deeply grateful to have known Jim and for the impact he had on all of our lives," said Sheryl M. Crosland, the Company's Chair of the Board. "Having known Jim for 30 years in the industry, I have always admired his gift for making people feel valued, bringing warmth, humor, and authenticity to every relationship. Jim's pride in his family always shone through, and in many ways, he treated the Brixmor team as a second family. He was a true partner and source of encouragement to all. He will be sorely missed."

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ABOUT BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. The Company's 344 retail centers comprise approximately 62 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. Brixmor's properties reflect its vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a valued partner to a broad range of retailers, including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets and Ross Stores.

Brixmor announces material information to its investors in SEC filings and press releases and on public conference calls, webcasts and the "Investors" page of its website at https://www.brixmor.com. The Company also uses social media to communicate with its investors and the public, and the information Brixmor posts on social media may be deemed material information. Therefore, Brixmor encourages investors and others interested in the Company to review the information that it posts on its website and on its social media channels.

SAFE HARBOR LANGUAGE

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding the performance of our business, our financial results, our liquidity and capital resources, and other non-historical statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "projects," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. We believe these factors include, but are not limited to, those described under the sections entitled "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are accessible on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov. These factors include (1) changes in national, regional, and local economies, due to global events such as international military conflicts, international trade disputes, a foreign debt crisis, foreign currency volatility, or due to domestic issues, such as government policies and regulations, tariffs, energy prices, market dynamics, general economic contractions, ongoing levels of inflation and interest rates, unemployment, or limited growth in consumer income or spending; (2) local real estate market conditions, including an oversupply of space in, or a reduction in demand for, properties similar to those in our Portfolio (defined hereafter); (3) competition from other available properties and e-commerce; (4) disruption and/or consolidation in the retail sector, the financial stability of our tenants, and the overall financial condition of large retailing companies, including their ability to pay rent and/or expense reimbursements that are due to us; (5) in the case of percentage rents, the sales volumes of our tenants; (6) increases in property operating expenses, including common area expenses, utilities, insurance, and real estate taxes, which are relatively inflexible and generally do not decrease if revenue or occupancy decrease; (7) increases in the costs to repair, renovate, and re-lease space; (8) earthquakes, wildfires, tornadoes, hurricanes, damage from rising sea levels due to climate change, other natural disasters, epidemics and/or pandemics, civil unrest, terrorist acts, or acts of war, any of which may result in uninsured or underinsured losses; (9) changes in laws and governmental regulations, including those governing usage, zoning, the environment, privacy, data security, intellectual property rights, and taxes; and (10) risks related to cybersecurity incidents or other disruptions to information technology systems used by us, our tenants, or our vendors, which could compromise data or impair business operations. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this presentation and in our periodic filings. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except to the extent otherwise required by law.

SOURCE Brixmor Property Group Inc.