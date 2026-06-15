Briya Opens Free Access to AIRE™, Bringing a Transparent AI-Powered Medical Research Platform to the Global Scientific Community

Healthcare researchers finally get their own AI – a no-cost platform built with epidemiological methodology, full transparency and rigor at its core

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Briya today announced no-cost access to AIRE™, its conversational scientific AI platform designed for clinical, epidemiological and real-world evidence research. The launch opens advanced health research capabilities to a broader global scientific community through a transparent, browser-based SaaS environment built specifically for scientific inquiry. AIRE serves as the missing layer between fragmented healthcare data, generic AI models and trustworthy scientific evidence.

"Health research is entering a new operational era," said David Lazerson, Co-founder and CEO of Briya. "Researchers do not need more disconnected tools, expensive technical infrastructure or generic AI systems that lack scientific and medical context. They need accessible environments purpose-built to understand health data, reveal their reasoning and generate evidence they and others can trust."

Researchers can use AIRE to design and simulate cohorts, validate endpoints, analyze treatment pathways, conduct chart reviews, identify methodological gaps and extract clinical insights from unstructured narratives, all through a conversational interface that keeps scientific oversight in the hands of the researcher.

Available at https://briya.com/briya-aire-signup/, the open-access launch reflects a broader trend across professional AI markets: free-access platforms that allow users to experience immediate value before scaling into affordable premium environments designed for deeper professional use.

This ready-access model has transformed adoption across general artificial intelligence through platforms such as OpenAI, Gemini and Copilot. Briya is now bringing the same accessibility dynamic to health and biomedical research, where advanced analytical capabilities have historically remained concentrated within large academic medical centers, pharmaceutical organizations and specialized research institutions.

Unlike general-purpose AI systems, AIRE is designed specifically for scientific research, combining epidemiological methodology, transparent reasoning with researcher-in-the-loop and explainable evidence generation.

The free-access platform allows researchers to explore public health data and their own research questions without coding expertise. It enables users to interact directly with trusted public health datasets, including Centers for Disease Control (CDC) resources, while applying established epidemiological methodology to observational research, real-world evidence studies, outcomes analysis and biostatistical exploration.

For a research sector facing pressure to accelerate discovery while operating under tighter budgets and growing analytical complexity, this accessibility represents more than convenience. It reflects a structural shift towards more efficient evidence generation. "Our goal is to help advance the scientific community's research publication priorities and set a standard for accessible, secure and highly trusted data access and analysis that fits into institutional governance models," Lazerson added.

Early academic users have recognized that promise. Researchers who have piloted the platform have emphasized its ability to uncover larger research populations through unstructured data, accelerate evidence generation and reduce friction between data interrogation and scientific insight.

Prof. Robert S. Brown, Jr., MD, MPH, Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Weill Cornell Medicine, has previously said Briya AIRE integration into research and clinical practice has the potential to 'revolutionize medical care,' underscoring its capacity to help clinicians synthesize evidence more efficiently and make better-informed decisions.

For users requiring expanded analytical capabilities and reproducible reasoning, Briya will soon offer premium access for $25 per month. Additional access to harmonized EMR datasets will be available through separate subscription plans, enabling publication-grade exploratory analysis.

"AI has the potential to fundamentally broaden who can perform epidemiological and public health research," said Prof. Jonathan Samet, MD, recently appointed Chief Epidemiologist at Briya and professor of epidemiology at the Colorado School of Public Health. "Questions that once required substantial resources and specialized expertise can increasingly be explored by a much wider community of researchers. By lowering barriers to generating evidence, AI can help accelerate discoveries that improve population health."

Free access is now available at https://briya.com/briya-aire-signup/.

About Briya

Briya is a healthcare technology company dedicated to supporting vital medical and biopharma research and innovation with AI and data. Briya AIRE™, the first AI research engine built specifically for clinical and biomedical research, serves as an AI assistant across academia and the pharmaceutical industry. It can collect and analyze complex clinical data, generating insights that can be used to design cohorts, validate endpoints and meet key development milestones. With full anonymization and a federated data approach, Briya accelerates the path to discoveries while maintaining the highest standards of security, compliance, and trust.

For more information, follow us on LinkedIn and X, or visit https://briya.com.

Media Contact:

FINN Partners for Briya

Danny Sudwarts

[email protected]

SOURCE Briya