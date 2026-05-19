Briya Partners with InterSystems to Launch AI-Powered Conversation Research Capabilities Across Global Markets

Integration Enables Medical Research and Healthcare Organizations to Query Longitudinal Patient Data in Real-time Using Briya's AI Interface on InterSystems' Global Data Foundation

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Briya, the health AI technology company redefining healthcare research, today announced a strategic partnership with InterSystems, a creative data technology provider powering more than one billion health records globally. The collaboration integrates Briya's end-to-end AI research platform with InterSystems' data connectivity, allowing healthcare and life sciences organizations to translate massive volumes of raw data into the evidence needed to advance discovery and patient care.

By layering Briya's intuitive conversational interface and secure collaboration capabilities over InterSystems' robust infrastructure, the partnership eliminates the technical and regulatory barriers of complex data analysis workflows. Researchers can now use natural language to query complex, longitudinal datasets, accelerating the development of new therapies and improving real-world evidence (RWE) generation, while adhering to GDPR and HIPAA regulations.

"Our partnership with InterSystems provides a streamlined bridge between massive, siloed data stores and the researchers who need them," said Guy Tish, Co-founder and CTO of Briya. "Combining our secure environments and AIRE™'s advanced AI capabilities with InterSystems' trusted data infrastructure and IRIS platform provides researchers with a secure and compliant environment to turn fragmented data into actionable medical breakthroughs."

The collaboration leverages Briya's "Research Rooms," which provide a highly compliant environment for remote data access. This enables researchers to analyze harmonized, longitudinal patient data while maintaining the highest standards of privacy and compliance, especially in markets with the strictest regulations.

"InterSystems is committed to providing the robust infrastructure essential for true healthcare advancement," said Eyal Shuryan, Country Sales Manager at InterSystems. "Together, we can close the gap between data access and real-world impact. Briya's ability to layer its intelligent research environment directly on top of our foundational architecture enables us to help organizations maximize the use of their data for research with informed decision-making to accelerate discovery and improve patient care while ensuring the highest levels of data security."

The power of this integration was demonstrated at this year's InterSystems READY 2026 global summit, which included a live demo of Briya's advanced research infrastructure and tools.

About Briya

Briya is a healthcare technology company dedicated to supporting vital medical and biopharma research and innovation with AI and data. Briya AIRE™, the first AI research engine built specifically for clinical and biomedical research, serves as an AI assistant across academia and the pharmaceutical industry. It can collect and analyze complex clinical data, generating insights that can be used to design cohorts, validate endpoints and meet key development milestones. With full anonymization and a federated data approach, Briya accelerates the path to discoveries while maintaining the highest standards of security, compliance, and trust.

For more information, follow us on LinkedIn and X, or visit https://briya.com.

About InterSystems

InterSystems, a creative data technology provider, delivers a unified foundation for next-generation applications for healthcare, finance, manufacturing and supply chain customers in more than 80 countries. Our data platforms solve interoperability, speed, and scalability problems for large organizations around the globe to unlock the power of data and allow people to perceive data in imaginative ways. Established in 1978, InterSystems is committed to excellence through its 24×7 support for customers and partners around the world. Privately held and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, InterSystems has 38 offices in 28 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit InterSystems.com.

Media Contact:

FINN Partners for Briya

Danny Sudwarts

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SOURCE Briya