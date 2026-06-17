Broadridge Joins Anthropic's Project Glasswing

Strategic AI partnership helping secure critical software in the AI era

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader, today announced it has joined Anthropic's Project Glasswing, a new industry initiative focused on using frontier AI models to help secure the world's most critical software and strengthen cyber defense. Broadridge's participation underscores its commitment to supporting the security of the financial services industry.

"Cybersecurity is fundamental to the resilience of financial markets," said Tim Gokey, CEO of Broadridge. "We are participating in Project Glasswing to apply frontier AI models to our own systems, helping us stay ahead of emerging threats and supporting a safer financial ecosystem."

Project Glasswing brings together organizations that build or maintain software for critical infrastructure, including financial services, to address a rapidly evolving threat landscape. As part of the initiative, participants will use Claude Mythos Preview, Anthropic's unreleased frontier model, to strengthen defensive security efforts across foundational systems that represent a significant portion of the world's shared cyberattack surface.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in tokenized and traditional securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com

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SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.