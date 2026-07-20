Alpaca and Broadridge Announce Governance Solution for Tokenized Securities

Broadridge enables proxy voting, investor communications, and voting entitlement reconciliation across Alpaca's platform

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpaca, a global leader in agent-first brokerage infrastructure, and global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., (NYSE: BR), today announced the integration of Broadridge's governance infrastructure for retail and institutional investors into Alpaca's Instant Tokenization Network. The partnership brings shareholder governance capabilities including proxy voting, investor communications, voting entitlement reconciliation, and regulatory disclosures across traditional and tokenized equities, helping investors retain the rights, transparency, and protections they expect in traditional capital markets.

"Tokenization has the potential to expand access to global capital markets, but it must preserve the investor protections that market participants already expect," said Yoshi Yokokawa, Co-Founder and CEO of Alpaca. "Through our partnership with Broadridge, we're combining modern tokenization infrastructure with trusted governance capabilities, enabling our partners to build tokenized investment products without compromising shareholder rights, regulatory compliance, or investor transparency."

"Today's announcement marks an important step forward in our goal of enabling the adoption of tokenized equities by ensuring that they are paired with institutional-grade governance capabilities regardless of where they are held or tokenized," said Doug DeSchutter, President of Broadridge's Investor Communication Solutions business. "For decades, Broadridge has invested in the platform that powers investor communications and shareholder engagement for more than 200 million retail and institutional investor accounts globally. We're now bringing those same capabilities to tokenized equities—enabling accurate voting, specialized investor experiences, and regulatory disclosures."

Alpaca will continue to provide the regulated brokerage infrastructure that supports the tokenization of equities, including custody and clearing services of the underlying asset. Broadridge complements the infrastructure with shareholder governance services, including proxy voting, investor communications, regulatory disclosures, and voting entitlement reconciliation. Together, the companies enable traditional and tokenized equities to support the ownership rights, transparency, and operational integrity expected in traditional markets.

As tokenized assets are issued and held across multiple blockchain networks and intermediaries, maintaining accurate shareholder records and voting entitlements becomes increasingly complex. Broadridge's governance platform supports voting delivery and entitlement reconciliation for beneficial and registered holders of tokenized equities, ensuring investors receive required communications and can exercise their shareholder rights regardless of how their assets are held.

Key benefits include:

Institutional-grade proxy voting and shareholder communications for retail and institutional investors globally

Consistent and transparent governance capabilities for tokenized and traditional equities

Single platform for voting and regulatory disclosures for registered and beneficial holders

A unified operational view for brokers, custodians, corporate issuers, and funds

Institutional investors can integrate voting for tokenized equities into existing governance workflows and reporting, including voting choice programs, while retail investors can access eligible meetings through ProxyVote.com. The solution is supported by governance capabilities with the highest standards for auditability, accountability, and investor protection and designed to support compliance with applicable U.S. regulatory guidelines.

About Alpaca

Alpaca is a US-headquartered, self-clearing broker-dealer providing global agent-first brokerage infrastructure that powers access to traditional and on-chain asset classes. Today, Alpaca supports over 10 million brokerage accounts across hundreds of fintechs and institutions in more than 40 countries, backed by $400 million in funding. For more information, visit alpaca.markets.

About Broadridge's Tokenization Solutions

Broadridge enables on-chain proxy voting and governance, digital asset infrastructure including post trade, wallets and custody, and the scaling of digital asset capabilities across multiple asset classes. Broadridge's governance platform serves all models of tokenized securities, including issuer-listed models, synthetic securities issued outside the United States, and third-party tokenized shares within the Unted States, helping ensure investors receive the same rights and protections regardless of how assets are structured or owned.

Broadridge's Distributed Ledger Repo (DLR) solution is the world's largest institutional platform for settling tokenized real assets, tokenizing approximately over $357 billion a day. As tokenization gains momentum across financial services, Broadridge is meeting the complexity of operating across traditional and digital ecosystems with established scale, critical market knowledge, and technological expertise.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with the trusted expertise and transformative technology to help clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications per year and underpin the daily trading of more than $15 trillion of securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Broadridge Contacts:

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SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.