NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) today announced that Mark Nichols has joined the company as Co-President, Digital Assets, a move that reinforces Broadridge's ongoing commitment to modernize financial market infrastructure and expand its digital asset capabilities. In his role, Nichols will spearhead Broadridge's strategy, product development, and execution across the tokenization and digital asset arena, along with Co-President German Soto Sanchez.

Broadridge Names Mark Nichols Co-President of Digital Assets

"Digital assets are a critical part of the next generation of market infrastructure, and Broadridge is delivering a suite of solutions that support clients and investors in the trading and on-chain governance of tokenized securities with institutional grade scalability, accuracy, compliance, and workflows," said Tim Gokey, CEO of Broadridge. "Mark's combination of strategic vision, market infrastructure expertise, and deep knowledge of tokenization will help us accelerate those efforts and support the adoption of tokenized securities."

Nichols joins Broadridge from Ernst & Young US LLP, where as a Partner, he co-led EY's digital asset consulting business and led its market infrastructure consulting practice. Earlier in his career, he led product across FCM, collateral, and funding within Deutsche Bank's fixed income business.

"Broadridge is uniquely positioned to help shape how digital assets are integrated into the financial system at scale given the important role it plays in supporting trading and governance," said Mark Nichols, Co-President, Digital Assets at Broadridge. "I'm excited to help deliver innovative solutions that will better enable clients to scale and adapt to the future of on-chain finance and tokenization."

About Broadridge's Tokenization Solutions

Broadridge enables on-chain proxy voting and governance, digital asset infrastructure including post trade, wallets and custody, and the scaling of digital asset capabilities across multiple asset classes. Through these innovations, Broadridge is helping financial institutions unlock the next era of digital assets investing.

Broadridge's Distributed Ledger Repo (DLR) solution is the world's largest institutional platform for settling tokenized real assets, tokenizing approximately over $365 billion a day. As tokenization gains momentum across financial services, Broadridge is meeting the complexity of operating across traditional and digital ecosystems with established scale, critical market knowledge, and technological expertise

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in tokenized and traditional securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com

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SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.