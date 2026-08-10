Broadridge's Distributed Ledger Repo Processes $8.0 Trillion in July

July 2026 ADV reaches $365 billion;

Institutional adoption continues as tokenized funding markets mature

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), global Fintech leader, today announced that its Distributed Ledger Repo (DLR) processed an average of $365 billion in daily repo transactions during July, with volumes totaling $8.0 trillion. The daily average is a 28% increase year-over-year, reflecting the continued evolution of tokenized market infrastructure and the expanding role of distributed ledger technology in modernizing funding and collateral markets.

"Tokenization is increasingly becoming part of how institutions optimize liquidity and collateral management," said Horacio Barakat, Global Head of Digital Innovation at Broadridge. "DLR continues to demonstrate that distributed ledger infrastructure can support the scale, reliability and interoperability required for core financing activity. As adoption broadens, firms are gaining greater confidence in bringing tokenized workflows into day-to-day market operations."

DLR enables firms to settle repo transactions on distributed ledger technology while operating within their existing trading and post-trade environments. The platform supports efficient, real-time financing by enabling the movement of tokenized collateral across counterparties, helping institutions improve liquidity management, optimize capital usage and enhance operational efficiency without disrupting established market workflows.

As financial institutions continue to expand their tokenization strategies, Broadridge is helping bridge traditional and digital capital markets through scalable infrastructure that supports financing, settlement and collateral management at institutional scale. DLR remains a foundational component of Broadridge's broader tokenization strategy, enabling clients to modernize core market operations while maintaining the resiliency, interoperability and trust required across global markets. To learn more about DLR, the world's largest institutional platform for settling tokenized real assets, visit Broadridge's DLR.

About Broadridge's Tokenization Solutions

Broadridge enables on-chain proxy voting and governance, digital asset infrastructure including post trade, wallets and custody, and the scaling of digital asset capabilities across multiple asset classes. Through these innovations, Broadridge is helping financial institutions unlock the next era of digital assets investing.

Broadridge's Distributed Ledger Repo (DLR) solution is the world's largest institutional platform for settling tokenized real assets, tokenizing $365 billion a day. As tokenization gains momentum across financial services, Broadridge is meeting the complexity of operating across traditional and digital ecosystems with established scale, critical market knowledge, and technological expertise.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 8 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $18 trillion in tokenized and traditional securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing approximately 16,000 associates in 28 countries. For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com .

For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com.

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SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.