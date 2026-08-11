BrokerTech Connect: Chicago Set for August 31-September 2, Announces Growing Sponsor Lineup and Industry Programming

DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BrokerTech Ventures (BTV), the first broker-led convening platform and accelerator focused on insurance innovation, today announced BrokerTech Connect: Chicago, a conference taking place August 31–September 2, 2026 at the Fairmont Chicago, Millennium Park, bringing together insurance brokers, carriers, investors, and insurtech innovators for networking, collaboration, and thought leadership focused on the future of insurance.

Designed to foster meaningful connections across the insurance ecosystem, BrokerTech Connect provides attendees with opportunities to discover emerging technologies, gain insights from industry leaders and innovation experts, and build relationships that drive future partnerships and growth. The event reflects BTV's ongoing commitment to advancing broker-led innovation and helping the industry navigate a rapidly evolving marketplace.

"BrokerTech Connect creates an environment where the people building the future of insurance can connect, share ideas and accelerate innovation together," said Mike Victorson, CEO of M3 Insurance and Co-CEO of BrokerTech Ventures. "The insurance industry is experiencing rapid change, and events like this are critical for bringing together industry leaders, entrepreneurs and technology innovators to have meaningful conversations about what comes next."

BrokerTech Connect will kick off on August 31 with its signature event, BTV's Happiest Hour, presented by FormativGroup, a Salesforce Consulting Partner. This exclusive gathering brings together insurance executives, founders, investors, and innovation leaders for an evening of meaningful conversations and relationship-building ahead of the conference. Attendance at BTV's Happiest Hour is invitation only, and a separate ticket is required.

Conference Sessions

The event will feature a keynote presentation from Brian Solis, globally recognized futurist, digital anthropologist, bestselling author, and Head of Global Innovation at ServiceNow. Solis is widely recognized for helping business leaders understand emerging technologies, digital transformation and the future of innovation.

In addition to Solis' keynote presentation, attendees will hear from insurance executives, investors, founders, and innovation leaders through a series of educational sessions and discussions focused on the trends transforming the industry, including artificial intelligence, change management, and the next generation of digital-first insurance organizations.

2026 Sponsors

BrokerTech Connect: Chicago is supported by an expanding group of sponsors committed to advancing innovation across the insurance ecosystem:

Presenting Sponsor: eventual — eventual is a modern technology company focused on helping insurance teams harness data and AI across middle and back-office workflows, accelerating processes, improving decision-making, and unlocking new growth opportunities.

— eventual is a modern technology company focused on helping insurance teams harness data and AI across middle and back-office workflows, accelerating processes, improving decision-making, and unlocking new growth opportunities. Happiest Hour Sponsor: FormativGroup , a Salesforce Consulting Partner, helps organizations maximize their investment in Salesforce through strategic advisory and implementation services, enabling smarter customer engagement and operational efficiency.

, a Salesforce Consulting Partner, helps organizations maximize their investment in Salesforce through strategic advisory and implementation services, enabling smarter customer engagement and operational efficiency. Sips & Sync Happy Hour Sponsor : Further AI — Trusted AI for Insurance Professionals. Domain specific AI for Insurers, MGAs, and Brokers that automates busywork from insurance workflows.

: — Trusted AI for Insurance Professionals. Domain specific AI for Insurers, MGAs, and Brokers that automates busywork from insurance workflows. Innovation Award Sponsors: The BrokerTech Fund — Launched in partnership between BrokerTech Ventures and ManchesterStory, the BrokerTech Fund is the first venture capital fund targeting technology startups developing solutions that specifically address the needs of insurance brokers and wholesalers to identify risks sooner and drive down costs faster.

— Launched in partnership between BrokerTech Ventures and ManchesterStory, the BrokerTech Fund is the first venture capital fund targeting technology startups developing solutions that specifically address the needs of insurance brokers and wholesalers to identify risks sooner and drive down costs faster. Lanyard Sponsor: Vertafore — Vertafore powers distribution velocity across the insurance ecosystem with software solutions built for the way insurance works. Combining core digital systems, specialized AI, and an unmatched data foundation, Vertafore helps organizations adapt faster and grow smarter.

— Vertafore powers distribution velocity across the insurance ecosystem with software solutions built for the way insurance works. Combining core digital systems, specialized AI, and an unmatched data foundation, Vertafore helps organizations adapt faster and grow smarter. Breakout Sponsor: Fulcrum — Fulcrum provides insurance agencies and brokers with AI-powered automation for time-consuming tasks like proposal creation, policy checking, and coverage comparisons. By completing workflows in minutes instead of hours, Fulcrum helps teams reduce manual effort and focus on growing their book of business.

— Fulcrum provides insurance agencies and brokers with AI-powered automation for time-consuming tasks like proposal creation, policy checking, and coverage comparisons. By completing workflows in minutes instead of hours, Fulcrum helps teams reduce manual effort and focus on growing their book of business. Platinum Sponsor: StitchStudio — StitchStudio is an AI workflow automation platform built specifically for insurance carriers and brokers. It embeds explainable, agent-based AI to reduce manual effort and improve operational efficiency without replacing core systems.

— StitchStudio is an AI workflow automation platform built specifically for insurance carriers and brokers. It embeds explainable, agent-based AI to reduce manual effort and improve operational efficiency without replacing core systems. Platinum Sponsor: Coverflow — Coverflow, a San Francisco insurtech, eliminates the administrative burden holding independent agencies back. Its AI platform automates the client-servicing lifecycle—proposals, coverage comparisons, AMS data entry—processing thousands of policy pages daily. Backed by leading investors and integrated with AMS360 and Epic, it cuts manual workflows by 90%, freeing agencies to focus on building their book.

"BrokerTech Connect brings together exactly the audience we want to engage — forward-thinking brokers, carriers, and technology partners who are actively shaping the future of insurance," said Mohit Chawla, CEO and Founder at eventual, BrokerTech Connect presenting sponsor. "The conversations that happen at BrokerTech Connect go beyond networking and create opportunities for organizations to learn from one another, build partnerships, and drive real innovation."

Register Today

BrokerTech Connect is drawing strong interest from across the insurance and insurtech ecosystem. Those interested in attending are encouraged to learn more about the event by visiting the BrokerTech Connect website and purchase their ticket by registering here.

About BrokerTech Ventures

Based in the insurance nucleus of Des Moines, Iowa, BrokerTech Ventures (BTV) is the first broker-led convening platform and accelerator program focused on delivering innovation to the insurance broker industry. Founded in 2019, BTV provides a venue for the best minds in insurance and technology to collaborate and bring to market leading-edge ideas and solutions. BTV invests in the research and testing for each of the chosen startups, provides access to veteran industry mentors, and helps scale the technology to market through broker distribution channels. Learn more at www.brokertechventures.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact: Emily Schultz

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SOURCE BrokerTech Ventures