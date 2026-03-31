BrokerTech Ventures Announces 2026 Accelerator Cohort, Sponsors Global Insurance Symposium, and Announces Dates for BrokerTech Connect 2026

‍DES MOINES, Iowa, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BrokerTech Ventures (BTV), the first broker-led convening platform and accelerator focused on insurance innovation, today announced its 2026 Accelerator Cohort of 9 insurtech startups selected for their potential to transform the insurance ecosystem.

The 2026 BTV Accelerator Cohort includes:

"We're excited by the caliber of this year's applicant pool and ultimately by the startups joining our 2026 cohort," said John Jackovin, Executive Director of the BTV Accelerator. "Each selected company brings a fresh approach to solving critical industry challenges, and we're thrilled to support their journey through meaningful collaboration, funding, and unparalleled access to our network."

The 2026 accelerator class officially kicks off during BTV's signature event, BTV Mania, held April 14–15, 2026, in Des Moines, Iowa. At BTV Mania, startups will:

Engage directly with BTV owners, carrier partners, mentors, and innovation leaders

Explore opportunities for pilots, integrations, and strategic partnerships

Gain exposure to BTV's multi-billion-dollar distribution platform

Participate in curated sessions focused on accelerating market readiness and scaling impact

Each company receives $50,000 in seed funding and immediate access to BTV's broker and carrier distribution network to test and deploy their technologies in real-world settings.

BTV to Collaborate with and Sponsor the Global Insurance Symposium

Coinciding with BTV Mania, BTV will also collaborate with and sponsor the Global Insurance Symposium (GIS), taking place in Des Moines April 14–15, 2026, expanding opportunities for shared industry dialogue, broader audience engagement, and increased visibility for the 2026 Accelerator Cohort.

Cory McAnelly, Co-Chair of the Global Insurance Symposium, said: "GIS has always aimed to convene the brightest minds in insurance, regulation, and technology. Partnering with BTV and welcoming their sponsorship supports our shared commitment to elevating innovation across the industry. Together, we create a platform that brings emerging solutions into global insurance conversations in ways that drive meaningful progress."

BTV Formally Announces Dates for BrokerTech Connect 2026

Finally, BTV will once again host BrokerTech Connect in Chicago on September 1-2, 2026. Built by BrokerTech Ventures, BrokerTech Connect is the only insurtech event built by brokers, carriers and wholesalers, designed to turn conversations into real-world innovation. Attendees will walk away with:

Broker-centric innovation insights

Direct access to decision makers and new cross-industry relationships

Practical frameworks for deploying insurtech solutions

Renewed energy and momentum to drive change

"BrokerTech Connect brings brokers, carriers, and innovators together to solve real problems. After the momentum we saw last year, continuing BrokerTech Connect into its second year is about continuing that collaboration and turning new ideas into real solutions for the industry," said Mike Victorson, BTV Co-CEO and M3 Insurance CEO.

Click here to be added to the ticket waitlist for BrokerTech Connect.

About BrokerTech Ventures

Based in the insurance nucleus of Des Moines, Iowa, BrokerTech Ventures (BTV) is the first broker-led convening platform and accelerator program focused on delivering innovation to the insurance broker industry. Founded in 2019, BTV provides a venue for the best minds in insurance and technology to collaborate and bring to market leading-edge ideas and solutions. BTV invests in the research and testing for each of the chosen startups, provides access to veteran industry mentors, and helps scale the technology to market through broker distribution channels. Learn more at www.brokertechventures.com, or follow us on X (@BrokerTechVen), LinkedIn, or Facebook.

Contact: Emily Schultz

[email protected]

SOURCE BrokerTech Ventures