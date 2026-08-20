Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AARD) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Aardvark securities: (1) pursuant to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's February 13, 2025 initial public offering ("IPO"); or (ii) between February 13, 2025, and May 14, 2026, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/aardvark-therapeutics-inc-aard-class_action_lawsuit.

Aardvark Case Details

The Complaint alleges that the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, the Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

ARD-101 was less safe than Defendants had led investors to believe; accordingly, ARD-101's clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects were overstated; and as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

What's Next for Aardvark Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/aardvark-therapeutics-inc-aard-class_action_lawsuit. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in Aardvark you have until October 13, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Aardvark Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Aardvark Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at www.bgandg.com

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, or Instagram.

Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | [email protected]

Attorney advertising.

Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC