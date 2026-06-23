Brooke Shields to Host New Season of "Hearts of Heroes"

Shields Joins Sheldon Yellen for the Series' Eighth Season Premiering Saturday, July 11 on ABC Stations Nationwide

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emmy®-nominated weekly series Hearts of Heroes, showcasing first responders and everyday heroes, returns next month for its eighth season with a new host – award-winning actress, New York Times bestselling author and entrepreneur, Brooke Shields.

Brooke Shields is the new host of "Hearts of Heroes," debuting its eighth season July 11 and airing weekends on ABC stations nationwide. She’s joined by the show’s long-time disaster-recovery expert and first-responder advocate, Sheldon Yellen.

Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG) today announced that the eighth season of Hearts of Heroes, produced in an exclusive partnership with BELFOR Property Restoration, will premiere Saturday, July 11 and air weekend mornings on ABC stations nationwide as part of the Weekend Adventure educational/informational programming block (times may vary; check local listings).

Shields will be joined by the series' long-time disaster-recovery expert and first-responder advocate, Sheldon Yellen, to bring viewers compelling new stories featuring heroic rescues from across the country. Yellen is the CEO of BELFOR Property Restoration and brings his expertise to the series -- adding context to stories and joining first responders during training sessions and demonstrations on the dangers rescuers face during life-threatening events.

Shields' movie and television career includes more than 125 credits as an actor, producer and director. She currently stars in and executive produces the Acorn TV murder mystery series You're Killing Me and recently returned to Hallmark Channel's When Calls the Heart. A businesswoman and entrepreneur, Shields is the founder and CEO of Commence and has graced the covers of hundreds of publications, most notably Time Magazine as the "Face of the Eighties."

Hearts of Heroes has earned a Parents' Choice Award, a Daytime Emmy® nomination, and 63 international Telly Awards. Over its first seven seasons, the show has featured more than 750 first responders and rescuers – including police officers, firefighters, EMT professionals, military members and others – and nearly 220 stories involving extreme natural and manmade conditions. The show also has facilitated emotional reunions among friends and family members with their rescuers.

"Recognizing the heroism of our first responders is a lifelong passion for me and it's humbling to be able to shine a spotlight on them," said Yellen. "And we are grateful for our partners at HMPG who have helped provide an ideal platform to highlight these extraordinary men and women every weekend on ABC stations nationwide."

"This series is about spotlighting life-saving information in a way that is impactful and memorable," said Bryan Curb, HMPG executive vice president and general manager, education/information (E/I). "We're looking forward to having Brooke join Sheldon in telling these important stories."

HMPG's current program portfolio comprises more than 30 original series and hundreds of hours of content annually on leading broadcast networks and station groups and on connected TV and streaming platforms. It has a library of 85 series (6,000 episodes) and its content can be found in 100 countries.

ABOUT BELFOR

BELFOR Holdings, Inc. is a $3+ billion enterprise that operates a number of companies around the world, many of which complement the core work provided in the restoration industry, including BELFOR Property Restoration, the world's largest disaster restoration company. For more than 80 years, BELFOR has provided residential, commercial and industrial customers every service needed to help return to normal operations in the aftermath of man-made or natural disasters. From water and flood restoration services, fire and smoke recovery, structural damage repair, disinfection services and biohazard cleaning, to the recovery and restoration of equipment and vital documents, BELFOR has a rapid and proven response. BELFOR companies operate in 57 countries with 500+ offices employing over 12,500 full-time experienced restoration specialists who are dedicated to "Restoring More Than Property." For more information, please visit www.belfor.com.

ABOUT HEARST MEDIA PRODUCTION GROUP

Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG), a business unit of Hearst Television, is an independent producer and distributor of original programming for TV stations, broadcast and cable networks and streaming services. HMPG produces hundreds of hours of Emmy® Award-winning programming annually across linear, streaming, digital and social media platforms for domestic and international distribution in 100 countries. Its popular weekly educational/informational (E/I) programming blocks air weekends nationwide including "Weekend Adventure," on ABC stations; "CBS WKND," on the CBS Network; "The More You Know," on the NBC Network; "One Magnificent Morning," on the CW Network; "Mi Telemundo" on the Telemundo Network and "Go Time" on independent stations. HMPG also produces and/or distributes a diverse slate of other programming and content including the company's dedicated FAST channels Xplore, The Jack Hanna Channel, Rovr Pets, and Lucky Dog Channel, available on some of the most popular smart TVs and streaming platforms. HMPG has offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Charlotte. HMPG is represented by United Talent Agency.

SOURCE Hearst Media Production Group, LLC