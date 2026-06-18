HEARST MEDIA PRODUCTION GROUP TO DEBUT "THE GREAT AMERICAN JOURNEY" HOSTED BY KELSEY GRAMMER ON NBC

New Series to Celebrate 250th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To commemorate 250 years of our nation's independence, Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG) today announced the premiere of The Great American Journey on Saturday, August 22. The original series, produced with support from the State Department's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, will air weekend mornings on NBC's "The More You Know" educational/informational (E/I) programming block (times may vary; check local listings). It will also be available to stream on Peacock and NBC.com.

Kelsey Grammer hosts "The Great American Journey," premiering August 22. The original series, produced by Hearst Media Production Group, will travel the country celebrating American history and exploring the people, places and ideas that have shaped our nation. It will air weekend mornings on NBC’s “The More You Know” educational/informational (E/I) programming block. (Photo credit: John Russo)

Hosted by award-winning actor, producer and director Kelsey Grammer, The Great American Journey will travel the country celebrating American history and exploring the people, places and ideas that have shaped our nation. The series will examine how the American story continues to evolve and the role each generation plays in defining what comes next.

Grammer, who will also serve as one of the program's executive producers, has a career that spans more than three decades across television, film and theater. Best known for his iconic portrayal of Dr. Frasier Crane on the groundbreaking series Cheers and the long-running hits Frasier and Wings, Grammer has earned multiple Emmy Awards® and Golden Globes® among other honors. In addition to his television work, he has appeared in more than 60 feature films and over a dozen stage productions, establishing himself as one of the entertainment industry's most versatile and enduring performers. Grammer is represented by UTA and Vault Entertainment.

"As we celebrate America's 250th anniversary, this series will showcase the best of America — our culture, institutions, history and enduring spirit of innovation," said Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs Cate Dillon.

"We are approaching this commemorative television production with a commitment to storytelling, authenticity and perspective," said Frank Biancuzzo, president of HMPG. "We've assembled an extraordinary team and want every episode to resonate with audiences in a meaningful and lasting way."

HMPG's current program portfolio comprises more than 30 original series and hundreds of hours of content annually on leading broadcast networks and station groups and on connected TV and streaming platforms. It has a library of 85 series (6,000 episodes) and its content can be found in 100 countries.

About Hearst Media Production Group

Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG), a business unit of Hearst Television, is an independent producer and distributor of original programming for TV stations, broadcast and cable networks and streaming services. HMPG produces hundreds of hours of Emmy® Award-winning programming annually across linear, streaming, digital and social media platforms for domestic and international distribution in 100 countries. Its popular weekly educational/informational (E/I) programming blocks air weekends nationwide including "Weekend Adventure," on ABC stations; "CBS WKND," on the CBS Network; "The More You Know," on the NBC Network; "One Magnificent Morning," on the CW Network; "Mi Telemundo" on the Telemundo Network and "Go Time" on independent stations. HMPG also produces and/or distributes a diverse slate of other programming and content including the company's dedicated FAST channels Xplore, The Jack Hanna Channel, Rovr Pets, and Lucky Dog Channel, available on some of the most popular smart TVs and streaming platforms. HMPG has offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Charlotte. HMPG is represented by United Talent Agency.

SOURCE Hearst Media Production Group, LLC