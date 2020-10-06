Brookland Jewelry Launches "Unity Makes Strength Campaign" Benefitting the Arthur Ashe Institute of Urban Health

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Located in Brooklyn and dedicated to giving back to its borough, Brookland Jewelry has created a collection of pendants and rings that reflects the Brooklyn motto, "In Unity There is Strength." The collection offers 14kt and sterling silver jewelry choices starting at $225.

25% of the sales from the "Unity Makes Strength" collection will be donated to organizations that are working to improve the lives of others. The inaugural campaign launches this Fall in collaboration with the Arthur Ashe Institute of Urban Health and runs through January 1, 2021.

"Unity Makes Strength Sterling Silver Pendant Sterling Silver "Unity Makes Strength Band Rings

On December 3, 1992, two months before his death from AIDS, USTA champion Arthur Ashe announced the creation of the Arthur Ashe Institute for Urban Health (AAIUH) in response to concerns about health care delivery in urban America. He knew that the disproportionate amount of illness and death from preventable diseases in our nation's mult­­i-ethnic communities was not only caused by inadequate health care delivery, but also by late detection - the result of limited and, too often, culturally inappropriate health education information. To learn more about the Institute's mission and programs, visit www.arthurasheinstitute.org.

Launched in July and operated by Posto Del Sole, Inc, brooklandjewelry.com represents the best of American jewelry manufacturing – forward thinking toward a sustainable future, while rooted in the great tradition of the American Dream. Following years of creating jewelry for world renowned brands, the Brookland team works together alongside best-in-class jewelers in a rare marriage of domestic manufacturing, sustainability, and excellence in design.

"We keep the Brooklyn motto close to our hearts every day. We are thrilled to partner with the AAIUH in support of its vital mission and programs," says Jennifer Garfall, Chief Design Officer at Posto Del Sole.

Posto Del Sole is bringing excellent design and superb craftsmanship back to the US jewelry industry via innovative and participatory digital channels. Utilizing its strong affiliation with seasoned executives in digital commerce, PDS is building a robust delivery system for enthusiastic online luxury consumers. PDS aims to empower these consumers to cultivate a deep affinity for the brands in its portfolio.

