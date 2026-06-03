Brooks Nunez Builds ACA Group Around Timeshare Owner Advocacy and Community Impact

Fort Lauderdale-based timeshare cancellation company highlights consumer education, attorney-supported services, and charitable youth athletics efforts

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACA Group Founder and CEO Brooks Nunez is using firsthand industry insight, consumer-focused leadership, and community involvement to build ACA Group into a trusted resource for timeshare owners seeking a path out of unwanted contracts.

Based in Fort Lauderdale, ACA Group helps qualified timeshare owners evaluate their options through an attorney-supported cancellation process. The company's mission is rooted in helping consumers better understand their contracts, financial obligations, and possible exit paths before making any decisions.

Brooks Nunez, Founder & CEO

Timeshare owners seeking to better understand their options can learn more about ACA Group or schedule a complimentary consultation at: Timeshare Cancellation Services

ACA Group's work comes at a time when many owners continue to face rising costs and long-term financial obligations:

According to the 2025 State of the Vacation Timeshare Industry report, the average billed maintenance fee reached $1,480 per weekly interval equivalent.

As of June 2026, ACA Group has assisted more than 18,000 clients seeking relief from unwanted timeshare contracts.

Through its attorney-supported process, ACA Group has helped clients achieve more than $2.8 million in timeshare debt relief.

For Nunez, the mission is personal. At the center of ACA Group's story is his father-in-law, David Stein, a former timeshare salesperson who once worked inside the same industry ACA Group now helps consumers navigate.

Watch David Stein's story here: David's Journey

"I have a confession to make," Stein shares in the video. "I was once a timeshare salesperson… and I didn't feel good about it."

After years in the industry, Stein stepped away after recognizing the long-term impact many owners experienced after purchasing a timeshare. Years later, when Nunez founded ACA Group, Stein saw an opportunity to help consumers from the other side of the equation.

"What an opportunity to help people get out of something I once helped put them into," Stein said.

A Consumer-Focused Approach to Timeshare Cancellation

ACA Group, which maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, helps timeshare owners evaluate their situation through a transparent, attorney-supported process. The company is not a resale or rental company. Its work focuses on helping qualified owners pursue cancellation of the contract itself.

"Our role is to help owners understand where they stand," said Nunez. "When people have clear information, they can make informed decisions about what comes next."

ACA Group works with owners who may feel overwhelmed by rising maintenance fees, limited usage, confusing contract terms, or an ownership product that no longer provides value.

Read more about ACA Group's timeshare cancellation process: Cancellation Process Explained

Leadership Beyond Business

In addition to leading ACA Group, Nunez is actively involved in community initiatives across South Florida. ACA Group has supported the Pembroke Pines Optimist Bengals Youth Football Team by providing equipment, scholarships, and hands-on coaching.

"Giving back is a responsibility," Nunez said. "It's important to invest in the communities we serve."

A Story of Accountability and Impact

ACA Group's foundation is built on a distinct perspective: combining firsthand industry knowledge with a commitment to helping consumers navigate a complex and often misunderstood space.

By sharing Stein's story and continuing to expand its consumer education efforts, ACA Group aims to bring greater awareness to the challenges many timeshare owners face while providing a clearer path for those seeking reliable information about their options.

About ACA Group

ACA Group is a consumer-focused organization based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, dedicated to helping timeshare owners understand their options for exiting unwanted contracts through a transparent, attorney-supported process. The company maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America.

BBB Profile: https://go.acagroup.org/BBB

Inc. 5000 Recognition: https://www.inc.com/profile/aca-group

Website: https://acagroup.org/

Phone: 888-415-5587

Media Contact

Mark Aronauer

VP of Public Relations

ACA Group

754-732-3641

[email protected]

SOURCE ACA Group