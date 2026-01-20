Timeshare Owners Get Face-to-Face Help as ACA Group Brings Consumer Education to Major U.S. Events in Early 2026

News provided byACA Group
Jan 20, 2026, 10:07 ET
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACA Group, a national consumer advocacy organization specializing in the legal and permanent cancellation of unwanted timeshare contracts, announced today that it will attend multiple consumer-facing events across the United States during the first quarter of 2026 to increase visibility, educate owners on their rights, and provide clarity on how stress-free the timeshare cancellation process can be with proper legal representation.
As more timeshare owners seek relief from rising fees, aggressive sales practices, and long-term contractual obligations, ACA Group is expanding its in-person outreach to ensure consumers have direct access to accurate information and trusted guidance.
"Many owners feel overwhelmed or unsure where to turn," said Brooks Nunez, CEO of ACA Group. "By attending these events, we're meeting people face-to-face to answer questions, explain legal options, and help them understand that once ACA Group is hired, the burden of the process is handled for them."
First Quarter 2026 Event Schedule
ACA Group team members will be available throughout the following events to provide educational materials, answer questions, and discuss timeshare cancellation options:
Travel & Adventure Shows
- New York City — January 24–25, 2026
Javits Center
- South Florida — February 28–March 1, 2026
Greater Fort Lauderdale / Broward County Convention Center
- Dallas — March 28–29, 2026
Dallas Market Hall
- Denver — April 11–12, 2026
Colorado Convention Center
Home Show
- West Palm Beach Home Show — March 6–8, 2026
South Florida Expo Center at the South Florida Fairgrounds
Daily Giveaways and Consumer Incentives
To encourage engagement and education, each day at every event, one attendee will be selected to receive a free timeshare exit service provided by ACA Group. Additional prize giveaways will also be available throughout the events.
"These giveaways are our way of giving back while encouraging meaningful conversations," said Nunez. "We want attendees to leave with real knowledge—and for one person each day, a life-changing solution."
Educating Consumers on Rights and Reducing Stress
At each event, ACA Group will focus on:
- Educating timeshare owners on their legal rights
- Clarifying common myths around resale and exit claims
- Explaining ACA Group's attorney-supported cancellation process
- Demonstrating how professional representation removes stress and uncertainty
"Our mission is education first," Nunez added. "When timeshare owners understand their rights and options, it immediately reduces anxiety and puts them back in control."
About ACA Group
ACA Group is a consumer advocacy organization dedicated to helping timeshare owners legally and permanently exit unwanted contracts through a transparent, attorney-supported process. The company is Better Business Bureau accredited and holds an A+ BBB rating, available at:
https://www.bbb.org/us/fl/ft-lauderdale/profile/timeshare-cancellation/aca-group-0633-92032026
ACA Group was recognized on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, ranking No. 707, which can be viewed at:
https://www.inc.com/profile/aca-group
The organization regularly publishes educational resources to help consumers navigate the timeshare landscape, including its January 9, 2026 blog article:
https://acagroup.org/timeshare-blog/
For owners seeking a clear overview of their options, ACA Group provides a comprehensive Timeshare Cancellation & Exit Guide available at:
https://acagroup.org/timeshare-cancellation/
To learn more about ACA Group, visit:
https://www.acagroup.org
Media Contact
Mark Aronauer
VP of Public Relations
ACA Group
Phone: 866-506-6011
Email: [email protected]
