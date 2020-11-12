Brother Makes the "World's Best Employers" List for the First Time

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brother Industries announces today its inclusion in the 2020 "World's Best Employers" list by Forbes Magazine in partnership with Statista. This was the fourth annual list, and the first time Brother was ranked (No. 130) among 750 multinationals and corporations headquartered in 45 countries.

"It is an honor to be a part of the Brother Group and to be recognized as one of the world's best employers, and a testament to the Brother motto, 'At Your Side,'" said Don Cummins, President, Brother International Corporation USA. "Brother has emerged from an unprecedented year stronger than ever because of our shared company values, such as an unwavering commitment to our customers, partners, communities, and of course, our dedicated employees."

Forbes' ranking was based on survey results from 160,000 full-time and part-time workers from 58 countries working for businesses with operations in multiple nations and regions. The survey was conducted from June to July by Statista, a leading market research firm. Respondents rated their willingness to recommend their own employers to family and friends, as well as their company's responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and other aspects, such as their company's image, economic footprint, talent development, gender equality and social responsibility.

In the early days of the pandemic, Brother International Corporation USA instated advanced safety protocols and essential worker pay to supplement wages for those who continued to work on-site. The company also enabled all non-essential employees to work from home, giving them the flexibility and resources needed to manage the new challenges of remote work. Employees received advanced bonus payouts, as well as additional paid time off.

Furthermore, Brother's long-standing social responsibility initiatives include the Brother Earth environmental program, local and national community service and fundraising, and corporate matching to eligible charities through their employee donation platform. Employee benefits range from wellness programs to paid parental leave, summer hours, casual Fridays, and several professional development opportunities, such as learning certificates and career mapping. Brother also supports many women's leadership and diversity and inclusion initiatives.

The Brother Group has manufacturing, sales and servicing facilities in more than 40 countries and regions and operates globally.

About Brother International Corporation

Brother International Corporation has earned its reputation as a premier provider of home office and business products, home appliances for the sewing and crafting enthusiast as well as industrial solutions that revolutionize the way we live and work. Brother International Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brother Industries Ltd. With worldwide sales exceeding $6 billion, this global manufacturer was started more than 100 years ago. Bridgewater, New Jersey is the corporate headquarters for Brother in the Americas. It has fully integrated sales, marketing services, manufacturing, research and development capabilities located in the U.S. In addition to its headquarters, Brother has facilities in California, Illinois and Tennessee, as well as subsidiaries in Canada, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Peru and Mexico. For more information, visit www.brother.com.

