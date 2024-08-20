Brother Unveils State-of-the-Art Aveneer EV1, Integrating AI Features to Transform the Sewing, Embroidery & Quilting Experience

Intelligent Stitch Regulator, Enhanced StitchVision Technology, Buttonhole Preview and Picture Play Embroidery are among the library of future-forward features and innovations

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Brother International Corporation introduces the Aveneer EV1, a state-of-the-art sewing, embroidery, and quilting machine offering powerful, dynamic luxury, and industry-leading features. New Artificial Intelligence features and an extensive library of more than 1800 built-in designs and patterns elevates Aveneer EV1 users' creativity and ease of use. Precision features including upgraded StitchVision Technology, Intelligent Stitch Regulator, and Buttonhole Preview, paired with an industry leading workspace, offers an unparalleled user experience.

"Our most innovative sewing product to-date leverages Brother's renowned engineering legacy to merge futuristic hardware and AI-powered software features to revolutionize the way users create," said Shannon Sullivan, Vice President of the Home Appliance Division, Brother International Corporation. "Abundant with features designed with passionate crafters in mind, the Aveneer EV1 can tackle any project while offering a best-in-class experience."

Unparalleled Precision

Excellence is effortless with Aveneer EV1's precision features:

Innovative StitchVision Technology projects designs onto an expanded 8" x 5" preview area, allowing users to edit directly onto fabrics for precise placement.

A category-first and Brother-exclusive Buttonhole Preview shows style, placement, and spacing for perfect buttonholes, every time.

The Intelligent Stitch Regulator (ISR) ensures even stitch lengths by adjusting needle timing to match fabric speed.

The Edge-to-Edge Quilting Feature allows users to complete quilt tops without a long arm and offers 15 built-in quilt patterns.

Boundless Creativity

With a library of built-in designs, including 800 sewing stitches, 1,858 embroidery designs, 31 fonts, 13 quilt designs, and over 200 Disney designs, the Aveneer EV1 supports endless customization. Brother's suite of design software and new AI-powered customization tools offer boundless design potential.

The Artspira Mobile App expands the Aveneer EV1's creative potential with exclusive and downloadable embroidery patterns and tools to create unique designs by drawing directly on your mobile device and transferring wirelessly to the machine. Artspira also unlocks 10 bonus designs for Aveneer EV1 users.

The AI-Powered Picture Play Embroidery Function converts photos or images into threaded designs to make personalized creations.

State-of-the-Art Design and Connectivity

Outfitted with an ecosystem of sophisticated connectivity features, hardware, and accessories, Aveneer EV1 packages the power to master sewing, embroidery, and quilting in one sleek, ultra-modern machine.

An industry-leading 70-square-inch workspace and a 14.1" needle-to-arm distance handles projects of all sizes.

The largest embroidery field on any Brother machine boasting 11 5/8" x 18 1/4" to support large-scale projects.

The tablet-like 10.1" Capacitive Touch Screen control center offers intuitive navigation to browse, select and adjust designs

My Stitch Monitor App supports multi-tasking, allowing users to monitor projects remotely and receive thread change notifications to a mobile device.

Voice guidance provides step-by-step instructions and milestone notifications throughout project completion.

Brother also debuted a small quantity of uniquely numbered Aveneer Limited Edition EV1-LE models, featuring 20 exclusive Disney designs, bonus embroidery downloads from the Artspira Mobile App, and a special cosmetic design.

For more information, including detailed technical specifications, pricing and availability, find a Brother Authorized Dealer or visit www.brother-usa.com/aveneer.

