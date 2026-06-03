Brother Offers New 32" Direct-to-Film Roll Solution

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brother International Corporation announced the launch of the DTRX, its new flagship all-in-one direct-to-film (DTF) printing system designed for high-volume production environments, combining industrial-grade reliability with streamlined operation and seamless plug-and-play integration.

Built on proven expertise, the DTRX core components - including the print heads, ink delivery system and maintenance station - derived from years of designing printers engineered to handle the demands of textile white ink. DTRX combines uncompromising print quality with proven dependability, giving business owners the confidence to scale their business.

Designed for demanding production environments, the DTRX features 32" (80 cm) print width, maximum print speed up to 19.52 meters, sustainable inks developed specifically for this DTF system and Brother DTF printhead technology for consistently sharp, vivid results. The industrial maintenance station with automatic ink circulation and wet wiper cleaner minimizes downtime and keeps your production running smoothly.

"With the DTRX, we're bringing a new level of consistency and uptime to DTF printing in the Americas," said Lawrence Davenport, vice president of the Industrial Products Division at Brother International Corporation. "We've designed this system so shops can scale production without reworking their entire workflow – with quality, reliability and efficiency."

The Brother Industrial Products division is a part of Brother International Corporation and a world leader in the production of industrial sewing machines and garment printers. The Brother Industrial Product division operates behind the scenes across a range of industries, including apparel, automotive safety systems (such as airbags and seat belts), luggage and travel goods, environmental and personal protection, medical and biological fields and industrial digital printing.

About Brother International Corporation

Brother International Corporation delivers innovative products and solutions that simplify and enrich how people live, work and create. With more than a century of manufacturing expertise, Brother is known for building reliable, hardworking products customers can count on when it matters most. Brother International Corporation, headquartered in Bridgewater, N.J. operates throughout the Americas as a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan‑based Brother Industries, Ltd., which reports global annual sales of approximately $6 billion. Brother is proud to remain At Your Side for customers around the world.

For more information, visit www.brother-usa.com.

SOURCE Brother International Corporation