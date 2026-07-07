BROTHER LAUNCHES NEXT GENERATION INKVESTMENT PRINTERS TO HELP SMALL BUSINESSES AND HOME OFFICE PROFESSIONALS WORK SMARTER, NOT HARDER

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brother International Corporation, a leader in imaging and document management solutions, announced the launch of its new INKvestment all-in-one printer series engineered specifically for small businesses and home offices. This new line pairs a compact, space-saving design with powerful productivity features, including high in-box ink levels that help reduce interruptions and limit cartridge replacements.

Key Features Across the Lineup:

Brother launches new INKvestment wireless all-in-one color inkjet printer series. Brother delivers business-class performance, faster print speeds and ink engineered for customer needs.

Compact All-in-One Functionality: Designed to save space without compromise, this all-in-one device prints, copies, scans and faxes while delivering professional-quality output.

Designed to save space without compromise, this all-in-one device prints, copies, scans and faxes while delivering professional-quality output. Designed For Productivity: MAXIDRIVE Technology delivers fast print speeds (up to 28 pages per minute black and 26 pages per minute color), while the PerfectPrint Auto Detection System helps ensure consistent, professional-quality results every time.

MAXIDRIVE Technology delivers fast print speeds (up to 28 pages per minute black and 26 pages per minute color), while the PerfectPrint Auto Detection System helps ensure consistent, professional-quality results every time. Business-Ready Features: The new line-up includes single-pass duplex copying and scanning for up to 50 pages, automatic two-sided printing and support for paper sizes up to 8.5" x 14." Stay productive with a dedicated multipurpose tray for envelopes, labels and specialty media—no workflow interruptions required. The page gauge helps monitor ink levels, so you know when you're running low and can keep printing vibrant output.

The new line-up includes single-pass duplex copying and scanning for up to 50 pages, automatic two-sided printing and support for paper sizes up to 8.5" x 14." Stay productive with a dedicated multipurpose tray for envelopes, labels and specialty media—no workflow interruptions required. The page gauge helps monitor ink levels, so you know when you're running low and can keep printing vibrant output. High-Quality Output: Brother Genuine ink is engineered as part of a complete printing system, delivering consistent, professional-quality results with reliable page yields. Every printer includes premium LC506 cartridges with high page yields—so you spend less time replacing ink and more time working.

Brother Genuine ink is engineered as part of a complete printing system, delivering consistent, professional-quality results with reliable page yields. Every printer includes premium LC506 cartridges with high page yields—so you spend less time replacing ink and more time working. Reduce Printing Interruptions: With Brother Refresh, you'll always be ready to print. Choose a subscription plan based on monthly usage and receive replacement ink cartridges before you run out. Refresh cartridges offer higher yields than standard options, reducing replacements. Plans are flexible—change or cancel anytime—while using Brother Genuine Ink helps protect printer performance and longevity.

With Brother Refresh, you'll always be ready to print. Choose a subscription plan based on monthly usage and receive replacement ink cartridges before you run out. Refresh cartridges offer higher yields than standard options, reducing replacements. Plans are flexible—change or cancel anytime—while using Brother Genuine Ink helps protect printer performance and longevity. Mobile-Ready Printing: Wirelessly connect your printer through the Brother Mobile Connect App to manage your printer from virtually anywhere.

"We saw a clear opportunity in the market for small business printers that do not force you to choose between capability, affordability and space efficiency," said Eric Dahl, vice president of product marketing for the Business Machine Group at Brother International Corporation. "The new INKvestment series delivers all three, along with the reliability and support that Brother is known for. Our customers get business-class performance, faster print speeds and ink that's engineered specifically for their needs, all at a price point that makes sense for growing businesses."

Models and Differentiators

MFC-J5010DW

Perfect for home-based entrepreneurs and solo practitioners, the INKvestment 5010 Wireless Color Inkjet All-in-One Printer, delivers maximum productivity in a compact footprint. Features include:

A 250-sheet paper tray, 1-sheet manual feed slot and a 50-page 2-sided automatic document feeder on paper up to 8.5"x14".

An intuitive 2.7" color touchscreen to seamlessly navigate features.

Dimensions: 17.1" (W) x 17.3" (D) x 10.7" (H)

Pricing starts at $279.99.

MFC-J5110DW

Designed for growing small businesses and busy offices, the INKvestment 5110 Wireless Color Inkjet All-in-One Printer, combines robust capabilities with business-class features, offering:

A 500-sheet paper capacity between two trays, a 100-sheet multipurpose tray, single-pass duplex (2-sided) copy and scan capabilities for up to 50 pages via the automatic document feeder, and automatic duplex.

A generous 4.3" color touchscreen to seamlessly navigate features.

Dimensions: 17.1" (W) x 17.3" (D) x 13.4" (H)

Pricing starts at $359.99.

Availability

Now available through Brother Authorized retailers and online at brother-usa.com.

About Brother International Corporation

Brother International Corporation delivers innovative products and solutions that simplify and enrich how people live, work and create. With more than a century of manufacturing expertise, Brother is known for building reliable, hardworking products customers can count on when it matters most. Brother International Corporation, headquartered in Bridgewater, N.J. operates throughout the Americas as a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan‑based Brother Industries, Ltd., which reports global annual sales exceeding $6 billion. Brother is proud to remain At Your Side for customers around the world.

For more information, visit www.brother-usa.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Brother Media Team

Brother International Corporation

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SOURCE Brother International Corporation