BROTHER INTRODUCES GTX300 DIRECT-TO-GARMENT AND DIRECT-TO-FILM HYBRID PRINTER FOR APPAREL DECORATORS

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brother International Corporation announced the launch of the GTX300 Hybrid Garment Printer, a professional-grade hybrid printing solution with both direct-to-garment (DTG) and direct-to-film (DTF) capabilities in a single compact machine designed to give apparel decorators greater flexibility, efficiency and control.

Brother introduces professional-grade printing solution combining DTG and DTF capabilities The GTX300 delivers vibrant, high-resolution outputs on a broad range of fabrics with versatile production

Engineered as a true hybrid solution, the GTX300 allows apparel decorators to switch seamlessly between DTG and DTF workflows to meet a wide range of customer demands without adding equipment or complexity. DTG print capabilities deliver prints with a soft hand that are ideal for cotton and natural garments, while DTF expands customization to polyester, blends, performance fabrics, oversized graphics and non-traditional print locations.

"The GTX300 is designed to help decorators say 'yes' to more jobs without overhauling their production setup," said Lawrence Davenport, vice president of the Industrial Products Division at Brother International Corporation. "By combining DTG and DTF into one professional platform, we're giving print businesses a practical way to expand what they offer, improve operational efficiency and grow with confidence."

Built for real-world production environments, the GTX300 delivers high-resolution output with sharp detail, vibrant color and durable results across both printing methods.

Advanced ink flow technology enables smooth gradients and precise detail, and Brother Innobella™ textile inks are certified by OEKO-TEX® ECO PASSPORT, GOTS 7.0 and are CPSIA compliant.

Designed to simplify operation and maintenance, the GTX300 features a 7-inch touchscreen control panel, automated maintenance with continuous white ink circulation and GTX Graphics Lab software for streamlined DTG and DTF workflows. Its compact footprint allows it to fit comfortably in shops, classrooms and small production spaces without sacrificing performance.

The GTX300 is supported by the Brother At Your Side commitment, including guided installation and onboarding tools, access to training resources and a one-year limited warranty that includes print heads.

About Brother International Corporation

Brother International Corporation delivers innovative products and solutions that simplify and enrich how people live, work and create. With more than a century of manufacturing expertise, Brother is known for building reliable, hardworking products customers can count on when it matters most. Brother International Corporation, headquartered in Bridgewater, N.J. operates throughout the Americas as a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan‑based Brother Industries, Ltd., which reports global annual sales of approximately $6 billion. Brother is proud to remain At Your Side for customers around the world.

For more information, visit www.brother-usa.com.

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SOURCE Brother International Corporation