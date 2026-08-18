BRP Announces the Launch of BRP Financial Services

The Company's branded retail finance offering will strengthen dealer support, improve customer journey, and support BRP's long-term growth across the U.S. market

VALCOURT, QC, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOO) announces the launch of BRP Financial Services, its new branded retail financing program, developed to provide consumers with innovative financing solutions through its dealer network in the United States. BRP Financial Services will officially go live on August 24, 2026. It is designed to offer customers a seamless financing experience, fast approvals, customized lending options and dedicated support.

The Company's branded retail finance offering will strengthen dealer support, improve customer journey, and support BRP’s long-term growth across the U.S. market.

"Our dealers are at the heart of everything we do and we are committed to making it easier for them to do business with us. BRP Financial Services will provide financing solutions that support their sales growth, give them credit flexibility to close more deals, and strengthen their long-term customer relationships," said David Baker, Vice-President and General Manager, Powersports North America at BRP. "The offering aims to make product ownership more accessible to consumers, while maintaining the premium brand experience they expect from BRP."

"The launch of BRP Financial Services represents an important milestone for our business," said Benoit Chevrier, Vice President, Finance and Treasurer at BRP. "It aligns with our long-term strategic objectives and positions the Company to capitalize on untapped opportunities within our industry. By introducing our own branded finance offering, we expect to improve operational efficiency for BRP, while strengthening our competitive position in the market."

Powered by Octane, BRP Financial Services combines the strength and trust of the BRP brand with the proven expertise and capabilities of a long-standing partner in underwriting, funding, and loan services. The program was developed to provide a financing solution tailored specifically to BRP products and riders. It will provide customers and dealers with an end-to-end BRP-branded experience, from purchase through ownership.

Cautionary note regarding forward looking statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits and impacts associated with this BRP branded retail finance program — such as its support to BRP's long-term growth across the U.S. market, the expected improvement of cost and operational efficiency and competitive position of BRP and the expected impact on its dealers and customers — statements regarding the features of this program, and other statements that are not historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "trends," "indications," "anticipates," "potential," in the future or conditional tense, or in the affirmative or negative form, or other variations of these words or other comparable words or expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on a number of assumptions, both general and specific. BRP cautions readers that these assumptions may not materialize and that global economic and political conditions, combined with one or more of the risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of BRP's management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2026, could render these assumptions inaccurate, even though they were considered reasonable at the time they were made. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors, known or unknown, that could cause the actual results or performance of BRP or the industry to differ materially from the outlook or future results or performance implied by these statements.

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products and powertrains, built on over 80 years of ingenuity, innovation, and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Quintrex boats as well as Rotax engines for karts, recreational aircraft and jet boats, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its product lines with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP had annual sales of CA$8.4 billion from over 110 countries and employed close to 17,000 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2026.

www.brp.com

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Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Quintrex and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE BRP Inc.