BRUCE BOLT CELEBRATES MAX CLARK'S MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUT WITH THE LAUNCH OF HIS CO-DESIGNED BATTING GLOVE AND PROTECTIVE GEAR

Inspired by Detroit baseball, the glove features a premium ivory leather base accented with vibrant orange detailing while introducing the first-ever reinterpretation of the iconic BRUCE BOLT logo. Designed by Clark himself, the custom geometric "Bevel BOLT" gives the brand's signature mark a sharp, modern edge that reflects his creative approach to the game. Known for setting trends on and off the field, Clark wanted a glove that stood apart from everything that came before it, not simply through color, but through identity. The result is a drop that captures the confidence, originality and competitive edge that have made him one of baseball's most exciting young stars.

"Max Clark is one of my favorite athletes to collaborate with because he's not only an incredible player, he's one of the most creative minds in the game," said Bear Mayer, Founder and CEO of BRUCE BOLT. "He's known for pushing boundaries, both on the field and through his personal style, inspiring the next generation of players while bringing a broader audience into baseball. From day one, Max wasn't interested in simply creating another colorway. He wanted to rethink the logo itself and build something that had never been done before. That's how The Bevel was born. It is a custom geometric interpretation of the BRUCE BOLT mark that stands out the same way Max does every time he steps onto the field."

Few young players have generated as much excitement as Clark. Since being selected No. 3 overall in the 2023 MLB Draft and earning Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year honors, the electrifying player has become one of baseball's defining next-generation stars, known as much for his fearless style and infectious personality as his elite talent. His MLB debut marks the next chapter in a career that's been watched by fans since high school, and BRUCE BOLT is celebrating the moment with a glove built to reflect Clark.

"Working with BRUCE BOLT has always felt like it mirrors my own journey," said Max Clark. "Bear was only 16 when he started the company, and less than a decade later he's completely changed the batting glove game by thinking differently and never being afraid to push the standard. That's how I've always tried to approach baseball and life. BRUCE BOLT has been the glove I've trusted to perform at my best as I've worked toward this incredible milestone, while also giving me an outlet for self-expression. Designing The Bevel let me combine my love for the game with my passion for creativity, and I'm incredibly grateful to celebrate my Major League debut alongside the BRUCE BOLT team."

Max Clark has been part of the BRUCE BOLT family since 2023, and "The Bevel" marks his fourth Signature Series collection with the brand. As Clark's journey progressed from elite prospect to professional baseball, BRUCE BOLT witnessed firsthand the influence exceptional young athletes have on the next generation of the game. That relationship helped inspire the brand's Next In Line (NIL) Baseball Program, which identifies and invests in the nation's top high school and travel baseball players; athletes already shaping baseball culture through their talent, leadership, work ethic, and competitive spirit long before they reach the professional ranks.

The release also continues BRUCE BOLT's tradition of collaborating with athletes as part of its Signature Series line to create products that reflect their personalities as much as their performance, giving players the opportunity to compete with equipment that feels distinctly their own. The Max Clark Signature Series collection features:

Pricing

Batting Gloves

Short Cuff - Youth: $85

Short Cuff - Adult: $95

Long Cuff - Youth: $95

Long Cuff - Adult: $105

Protective Gear

Leg Guard: $90

Elbow Guard: $70

Speed Sliding Mitt: $70

BRUCE BOLT transformed the batting glove from an overlooked accessory into essential performance equipment, combining obsessive craftsmanship, premium materials, and athlete-driven innovation with bold, expressive design. From industry-leading batting gloves to protective gear and compression, every product is engineered through relentless testing to deliver uncompromising fit, feel, durability, and confidence. Trusted by the next generation of stars and today's biggest names in baseball, BRUCE BOLT continues to redefine how performance equipment looks, feels, and performs. To learn more about BRUCE BOLT, visit www.brucebolt.us.

About BRUCE BOLT

BRUCE BOLT is the leading multi-sport glove brand, redefining gloves as essential performance equipment. Founded in Austin by a family-led team driven by an obsession with materials and fit, BRUCE BOLT engineers how a glove should move with the hand across sports using relentless prototyping, real athlete feedback and premium materials to deliver superior feel, performance and durability. Every detail is intentionally considered, tested and refined to raise the standard from youth to the professional level. BRUCE BOLT is built for competitive athletes who understand that precision and dedication are what separate good from great.

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SOURCE BRUCE BOLT, LLC