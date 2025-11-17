BRUCE BOLT AND FERNANDO TATIS JR. DROP MLB-STAR'S FIRST SIGNATURE SERIES BATTING GLOVE AND PROTECTIVE GEAR

BOLT Nation Pro Members have first access to purchase the limited edition collection beginning today, November 17 at 2 p.m. CST ahead of the general sale beginning at 6 p.m. CST on November 19. Arriving just ahead of the holidays, the unique collection makes the ultimate gift for players, collectors, and fans and is designed for those who play with flair and confidence.

"Collaborating with Fernando was truly incredible, not just because we created an amazing collection, but because I had the privilege of traveling with him to the Dominican Republic and witnessing firsthand the world that shaped him. Seeing how deeply baseball, in its purest form, resonates with the kids, parents, and entire community was profoundly moving. I felt honored to help Fernando bring that raw energy and vibrant spirit to life in our designs," said Bear Mayer , BRUCE BOLT Founder and CEO. "The result is a collection that embodies Fernando's confidence and flair, paired with BRUCE BOLT's unwavering commitment to performance."

The BRUCE BOLT and Fernando Tatis Jr. Signature Series Collection includes:

Batting Glove, Short Cuff ($75-85): An "Ultra-Premium" version of a traditional batting glove

Batting Glove, Long Cuff ($95-105): Unlike any other glove in baseball, it is a more supportive batting glove with a stabilizing cuff that secures the wrist across the back of the hand while the heavy duty elastic wrap adds support and power

Protective Gear, Leg Guard ($90)

Protective Gear, Sliding Mitt ($70)

Protective Gear, Elbow Guard ($70)

Fernando Tatis Jr. collaborated closely with Mayer to design and develop the glove's color palette, aiming to capture both the bold, confident style he brings to the game and the vibrant tones that represent his Dominican heritage. As a longtime supporter of BRUCE BOLT, Tatis Jr. will continue the partnership by wearing the brand's batting gloves, arm sleeves, and protective gear throughout next season as part of an agreement announced in September. Known for embracing a wide range of colors to keep his on-field look fresh, Tatis Jr.'s involvement ensures the collection reflects his dynamic personality and distinctive flair.

"BRUCE BOLT gear gives me the confidence to play my best game, and getting to work with the team to co-design my own Signature Series collection lets me represent the connection between me, San Diego, and my home in the Dominican Republic in a way that I hope energizes players everywhere," said Tatis Jr. "At this point in my career, the small details matter more than ever, and that's why I chose to partner with BRUCE BOLT. It is not just because of the craftsmanship and the pride they put into every product, but because of the real care they show for their athletes."

BRUCE BOLT redefined baseball's batting glove by turning what was once an afterthought piece of equipment into a game-changing essential now beloved by players from youth leagues to MLB superstars. Each BRUCE BOLT glove is built differently, hand-sewn from ultra-soft, AAA cabretta leather to deliver unmatched durability and a buttery-soft feel. The gloves feature conical fingertips that mirror the natural shape of the hand, reducing bunching and slippage for a more precise fit. Double padding in high-wear zones improves durability, extending the glove's lifespan up to two to three times longer than leading brands. Designed for a custom-fit feel, each glove fits snug at first, then quickly molds to the hand.

Fans who want to secure the collection early can join BOLT Nation, BRUCE BOLT's exclusive membership platform that gives fans and athletes early access to limited drops, special offers, and insider content throughout the year. Available in both Pro ($50 annually) and Select (free) tiers, BOLT Nation Premium members receive: $100 in store credit their first year, free shipping on orders over $30, 15% off full-price apparel, members-only merch and early access to athlete collaborations.

To celebrate the holiday season, BRUCE BOLT is offering exclusive promotions throughout November and December:

Black Friday Week

November 24–30: Buy any Batting Gloves, get Protective Gear 50% off

November 27–30: 20% off all Golf Gloves for Black Friday weekend

December

December 2–14: Brucie's Locker Open Access. Shop Brucie's Locker here

December 2–7: 40% off Hoodies and Shorts

December 8–14: 40% off all Protective Gear

December 15-18: Free expedited shipping on orders over $150

December 18: Last day for Expedited Shipping to arrive by Christmas

December 21: Last day for Overnight Shipping for guaranteed holiday delivery

To learn more about BRUCE BOLT this holiday season and beyond, visit www.brucebolt.us .

About BRUCE BOLT

BRUCE BOLT is an Austin-based, family-owned sports performance brand known for its premium gloves and gear across baseball, softball, and golf. What began as a passion project has evolved into a trusted brand worn by some of the world's top athletes, from rising high school stars to professional players at the pinnacle of their careers. Every BRUCE BOLT product is built on the same foundation of superior craftsmanship, durability, and comfort, designed to help athletes at every level perform their best.

SOURCE BRUCE BOLT, LLC