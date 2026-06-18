Bruce Broussard and Karen Lynch Lead a Group of Healthcare and Music Industry Luminaries Joining Optura as Strategic Advisors

The former CEOs of Humana and CVS Health align with the enterprise healthcare platform that delivers ROAI™

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optura, the enterprise healthcare platform that delivers ROAI™ (Return on AI Investment), today announced that Bruce Broussard, former President and CEO of Humana, and Karen Lynch, former President and CEO of CVS Health, have joined the company as strategic advisors, alongside a broader group of advisors from Humana, Optum, UnitedHealth Group, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, and Boston Consulting Group.

Healthcare organizations are now a year or more into enterprise AI commitments, and most still can't answer the most basic question their boards are asking: is it working? McKinsey's 2025 State of AI survey found that only 39% of organizations report any bottom-line impact from AI, despite near-universal adoption. A separate MIT study analyzing more than 300 enterprise deployments found that 95% of generative AI pilots delivered no measurable P&L impact. For an industry spending tens of billions annually on AI, the accountability gap has stopped being a planning problem and started being a performance one.

That's the problem Optura was built to solve, and it's the reason the people who have lived it at the highest levels of healthcare are now aligned with the platform.

Broussard, who grew Humana from $39 billion to nearly $93 billion in revenue over more than a decade as CEO and currently serves on the board of Cleveland Clinic, puts it plainly: "Healthcare leaders are making important investments in innovation and transformation, but measuring what's truly creating value remains a challenge. ROAI provides a much-needed framework for connecting investment to impact, and Optura is building it the right way."

Karen Lynch, who led CVS Health's transformation into one of the nation's most customer-centered health enterprises, brings the same conviction. "The promise of AI in healthcare was always about doing more for people — better care, better access, better outcomes. But promise without performance is just noise. Optura gives leaders the tools to turn AI investment into meaningful productivity, lasting innovation, and results you can actually stand behind."

Together, Broussard and Lynch represent more than a century of combined healthcare leadership and a shared belief that ROAI is the discipline the industry has been missing. They're joined by advisors whose careers have been spent inside the organizations Optura serves, running the financial, operational, and technology functions of the nation's largest health plans and bringing AI programs from concept to scale.

"The advisors who've aligned with Optura have run the largest healthcare organizations in the country, where the stakes of getting AI wrong aren't measured in wasted budget. They're measured in people's health," said Andy Fanning, Co-Founder and CEO of Optura. "That's the lens this platform was built from."

For a full list of Optura's strategic advisors, visit optura.ai/about/advisors.

About Optura

Optura is the enterprise healthcare platform for ROAI™ (Return on AI Investment). Industry-trained and organization-specific, Optura is the C-suite's secret advantage for deciding where AI dollars actually pay off. It translates leadership priorities into operational AI agents built directly from existing workflows and SOPs, simulates the returns before a dollar is committed and tracks live performance against the projection on a unified intelligence layer. ROAI is the discipline that replaces directionless AI pilots with measurable performance, setting the modern standard for how healthcare leaders justify, fund and govern AI investment. More than $2B in healthcare AI initiatives run on Optura today, with $120M in tracked value at 700% ROAI on in-flight initiatives and over 250 new use cases identified. Optura is trusted by leading enterprise health plans and provider organizations.

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SOURCE Optura