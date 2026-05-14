Optura Secures $17.5 Million Series A from Salesforce Ventures and Echo Health Ventures to Scale its ROAI™ Platform

Generates over $120M in value, 700% ROAI™ for in-flight initiatives, and over 250 use cases for multi-million-dollar healthcare organizations.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optura, the enterprise healthcare platform that delivers ROAI™ (Return on AI Investment), today announced a $17.5M Series A led by Salesforce Ventures, with participation from Echo Health Ventures and continued investment from Susa Ventures, Matrix Partners and HC9 Ventures, bringing total funding to over $25M to date. The investment follows a momentum-driven seed round and validates what the market is already signaling: healthcare's AI moment has shifted from proof-of-concept to performance. Optura's platform is built for exactly that – to help organizations quickly assess AI business value and viability, prioritize AI investments and provide clear visibility into an AI's enterprise impact and return in real time.

"The hundreds of AI use cases coupled with the introduction of foundational models into healthcare markets, like Claude for Healthcare, are driving AI spend and increasing risk," said Andy Fanning, Co-Founder and CEO of Optura. "It has also created a never-ending menu of point solutions, without an objective framework to help healthcare leaders measure the ROI on their AI investment decisions. We developed Optura to take out that guesswork and help healthcare organizations objectively measure results."

Rapid AI adoption exposes gap in the ability to measure value

Healthcare doesn't have an AI adoption problem. It has an AI results problem. The industry will spend over $18B on AI this year, 46% of all healthcare investment. Yet, often the AI isn't a fit – 95% of enterprise GenAI pilots have produced no measurable value. As margins compress and economic headwinds intensify, the cost of chasing AI hype without accountability isn't just strategic risk; it's existential.

"Healthcare organizations are under growing pressure to move beyond AI experimentation and deliver measurable business outcomes," said Katie Thiry, Managing Director, Salesforce Ventures. "Optura is helping customers bring greater rigor and visibility to AI investment decisions – identifying high-value use cases, measuring impact and accelerating time to ROI. As enterprises look for more disciplined approaches to AI adoption, we believe Optura is well positioned to help lead that shift."

Since Optura's founding last year, the company has gained significant traction with enterprise health plans and providers, which include Independence Blue Cross, Prime Therapeutics, Ardent Health, among others. Today, more than $2B in AI initiatives are loaded into the platform, with $120M in tracked value at 700% ROAI™ on in-flight initiatives and over 250 new use cases identified. With the new funding, Optura will continue to invest in expanding AI capabilities, growing platform teams and scaling LLM partnerships.

"Optura is solving one of our industry's biggest challenges: helping healthcare organizations structure and capture real value from AI programs," said Kurt Sheline, Partner, Echo Health Ventures. "Its platform delivers the combination of data insights, tools and technology that we believe are consequential for moving into the next phase of AI transformation – accountability and orchestrated systems that deliver long-term value across the entire enterprise."

Optura helps healthcare organizations identify and prioritize AI use cases quickly and with minimal risk, taking a disciplined approach to measurement, evaluation and value creation. The ROAI™ platform:

Systematically maps an organization's existing data, regardless of fragmentation, into a unified knowledge layer so every decision is grounded in how that organization works.

Scores and ranks use cases against organizational priorities, cost and readiness.

Translates the top priorities into AI agents, trained specifically for healthcare and built directly from workflows and SOPs.

Simulates the expected return so organizations can determine the projected value before deployment.

Deploys the AI agents across the enterprise, tracking outcomes, initiatives and projected value in one unified, real-time dashboard to provide clear visibility into AI impact.

"The question for health plans is no longer whether to invest in AI; it's whether those investments are actually delivering better outcomes for members," said Michael R. Vennera, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy, Technology and Operations Officer, Independence Blue Cross. "Optura answers that question for an organization like IBX, where every decision connects back to the people we serve, that kind of accountability and visibility isn't optional; it's how we ensure AI creates real value where it matters most."

To learn more about Optura, visit: https://optura.ai/

About Optura

Optura is the enterprise healthcare platform for ROAI™ (Return on AI Investment). Industry-trained and organization-specific, Optura is the C-suite's secret advantage for deciding where AI dollars actually pay off. It translates leadership priorities into operational AI agents built directly from existing workflows and SOPs, simulates the returns before a dollar is committed and tracks live performance against the projection on a unified intelligence layer. ROAI™ is the discipline that replaces directionless AI pilots with measurable performance, setting the modern standard for how healthcare leaders justify, fund and govern AI investment. More than $2B in healthcare AI initiatives run on Optura today, with $120M in tracked value at 700% ROAI™ on in-flight initiatives and over 250 new use cases identified. Optura is trusted by leading enterprise health plans and provider organizations.

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SOURCE Optura